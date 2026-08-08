SpaceX Plans to Build Lunar Factories for Satellite Manufacturing

According to, SpaceX intends to build automated factories on the Moon in the future to manufacture satellites and components needed for space-based computing infrastructure. Elon Musk reaffirmed this ambitious strategic vision as one of the key topics in the company’s recent historic quarterly earnings report. As Ixbt.com reports .

The idea is closely linked to expanding the Starmind project and rapidly developing the Starship reusable rocket. According to Musk, the company plans to deliver massive amounts of cargo to the Moon, with robots serving as the primary assistants in the process.

Stages of Building an Autonomous Industrial Base

The initial stage involves delivering large quantities of equipment, robotics and construction materials to the Moon, followed by the gradual creation of a self-sufficient industrial base. These facilities are expected to manufacture Starmind satellites designed to perform artificial intelligence computations directly in space.

In the long term, SpaceX aims to deploy a massive constellation of these devices in near-Earth orbits—potentially up to one million satellites. Elon Musk believes that, over time, it would be practical to move part of the manufacturing process to the Moon, where robots could produce not only the spacecraft themselves but also solar panels and radiators.

Infrastructure and Electromagnetic Catapult

Solar panels manufactured on the Moon would power computing systems, while special radiators would remove excess heat from high-powered equipment. An even more ambitious initiative is the idea of building an electromagnetic mass accelerator on the Moon—a giant “catapult” capable of launching cargo directly into space without using rockets.

The Moon’s low gravity and near-absence of an atmosphere make this theoretical concept far more feasible than it would be on Earth. If all the necessary components and satellites were manufactured directly on the Moon, SpaceX could avoid transporting them from Earth’s surface on heavy rockets.

The Crucial Role of the Starship System

The Starship transportation system would serve as the foundation of this ambitious concept. This reusable system is expected to deliver robots, equipment, construction machinery and raw materials needed for industrial infrastructure to the Moon. SpaceX plans to significantly increase Starship’s payload capacity and sharply reduce launch costs through full reusability.

The company is currently scaling up production of Raptor engines and Starship components, building new facilities and preparing additional launch sites. In the long term, SpaceX aims to achieve a launch cadence of thousands of Starship flights per year.