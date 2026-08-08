EU Begins Building Its Own Starlink System

The European Commission has officially approved the final architecture of Europe’s secure satellite communications system, called IRIS². The project is widely seen as Europe’s response to Starlink and is now moving from the planning stage to practical implementation. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the initiative now involves launching satellite production, building ground infrastructure, and thoroughly preparing launches into space. The first spacecraft are scheduled to be placed into orbit in 2029.

Expanded Capabilities and New Architecture

The project’s final configuration turned out to be significantly larger than initially planned. Experts decided to add 66 more satellites to the group, bringing the total size of the IRIS² system to 348 spacecraft.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), expanding the system to this scale will significantly increase its potential for defense, security, and rapid responses in emergencies. Initial services are planned to become available during the network’s expansion, without waiting for the full constellation to be completed.

Government Agencies and Strategic Security

It is important to note that the IRIS² system is not a direct copy of ordinary Starlink. It is being built primarily to meet the needs of government institutions in European Union member states.

The new network must guarantee highly secure communications for critical missions, emergencies, humanitarian operations, security, and border control. One of the project’s main goals is to sharply reduce Europe’s dependence on external commercial satellite operators in strategically important sectors.

Future Commercial Prospects

The European Commission has successfully finalized all necessary agreements with European manufacturers and the ESA. In particular, the cost of the satellites and the amount of investment from private investors have been fully approved.

Over time, private companies and ordinary users will also be able to access this infrastructure. Commercial satellite internet is primarily intended for remote areas where terrestrial communications networks are unavailable or unreliable.