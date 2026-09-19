Leonardo Bonucci explains why he rejected Pep Guardiola's offer

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Leonardo Bonucci explains why he rejected Pep Guardiola's offer

Famous former Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci has detailed why he rejected a transfer offer from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during his career and chose to remain at Juventus. According to Sport Mediaset, the player was seriously interested in moving to the English club at the time but changed his mind due to personal and emotional factors, as reported by Goal.com reports.

It turns out that Pep Guardiola highly valued Bonucci's unique ability to build play from the defensive line and was keen to have him in his squad. During the 2016 European Championship, the manager held active negotiations with the experienced defender, which significantly distracted the player.

Guardiola's attention and loyalty to Juventus

Based on information from Sport Mediaset and World Soccer Agency, Guardiola's attention could make any player hesitate. According to Bonucci, he dreamed of working with a coach who suited his style of play, but on the other hand, memories associated with Juventus and experiences in the Champions League final urged him to stay in Italy.

The player admitted that while the idea of heading to the English Premier League excited him at the time, he recalled that he always dreamed of Juventus the next day. The fact that the club's management stated they would not sell him even if the best offers arrived was almost the deciding factor.

Family issues and future coaching career

In addition to professional reasons, a complex family situation also influenced the failed transfer. At the time, Bonucci's two-year-old son, Matteo, was suffering from a serious illness, which was one of the main personal reasons that prevented the footballer from leaving Italy.

Having ended his professional playing career in 2024, Bonucci is currently testing himself in coaching. He has joined Roberto Mancini's coaching staff for the Italian national team, helping with his experience in preparations for Nations League matches against Belgium, Turkey, and France.

Leonardo BonucciPep GuardiolaJuventusManchester CityItaly National Team
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Jahongir Tursunov
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