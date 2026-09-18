Xiaomi demonstrates autonomous smart factory operations using iBrain system

·4·Technology
Xiaomi demonstrates autonomous smart factory operations using iBrain system

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the operations of its iBrain intelligent system, designed to automate production processes at its new-generation facility in Changping. According to ixbt.com, this innovative platform integrates sensors, actuators, and decision-making systems into a unified digital environment, elevating production floor capabilities to an entirely new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Currently, the assembly process for modern smartphones involves hundreds of complex operations requiring extremely high precision. Specifically, the stage of installing the device's back panel, or battery cover, onto the chassis demands special attention and technological excellence. In this critical operation, the gap between the cover and the side edges of the chassis must not exceed 0.05 mm on either side—which is the thickness of a human hair.

iBrain system efficiency

According to founder Lei Jun, engineers previously had to spend about four hours manually adjusting these extremely delicate technological parameters. The newly implemented iBrain platform analyzes the entire process in depth, automatically suggesting optimal values, which has reduced this adjustment operation to just two minutes.

Furthermore, the time required to identify and resolve malfunctions on the production line has also been drastically reduced. While this process previously took up to two hours, modern intelligent solutions now make it possible to resolve issues in just three minutes.

Self-learning production environment

The foundation of this continuous improvement process relies on Xiaomi's specialized industrial platform. The system systematically collects results from previous adjustments and resolved malfunctions. Each production episode becomes a new dataset for future decisions.

In practice, this ensures that the factory's operational process learns continuously and becomes smarter every day. The multi-fold increase in production speed and the resolution of problems within minutes clearly demonstrate how future technological factories will operate in a completely autonomous manner.

XiaomiiBrainChangpingSmartphoneTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

By the end of 2025, 89 percent of scientific articles show traces of AIBy the end of 2025, 89 percent of scientific articles show traces of AIToday, 18:23Xiaomi introduces a new dishwasher with a 20-place setting capacityXiaomi introduces a new dishwasher with a 20-place setting capacityToday, 17:54Oppo introduces the new ColorOS 17 operating systemOppo introduces the new ColorOS 17 operating systemToday, 17:26Honor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh batteryHonor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh batteryToday, 16:23New hidden sensor appears on iPhone 18 Pro displayNew hidden sensor appears on iPhone 18 Pro displayToday, 15:55Dangerous zero-click vulnerability in Google Pixel smartphones patchedDangerous zero-click vulnerability in Google Pixel smartphones patchedToday, 15:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published