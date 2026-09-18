Xiaomi demonstrates autonomous smart factory operations using iBrain system

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the operations of its iBrain intelligent system, designed to automate production processes at its new-generation facility in Changping. According to ixbt.com, this innovative platform integrates sensors, actuators, and decision-making systems into a unified digital environment, elevating production floor capabilities to an entirely new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Currently, the assembly process for modern smartphones involves hundreds of complex operations requiring extremely high precision. Specifically, the stage of installing the device's back panel, or battery cover, onto the chassis demands special attention and technological excellence. In this critical operation, the gap between the cover and the side edges of the chassis must not exceed 0.05 mm on either side—which is the thickness of a human hair.

iBrain system efficiency

According to founder Lei Jun, engineers previously had to spend about four hours manually adjusting these extremely delicate technological parameters. The newly implemented iBrain platform analyzes the entire process in depth, automatically suggesting optimal values, which has reduced this adjustment operation to just two minutes.

Furthermore, the time required to identify and resolve malfunctions on the production line has also been drastically reduced. While this process previously took up to two hours, modern intelligent solutions now make it possible to resolve issues in just three minutes.

Self-learning production environment

The foundation of this continuous improvement process relies on Xiaomi's specialized industrial platform. The system systematically collects results from previous adjustments and resolved malfunctions. Each production episode becomes a new dataset for future decisions.

In practice, this ensures that the factory's operational process learns continuously and becomes smarter every day. The multi-fold increase in production speed and the resolution of problems within minutes clearly demonstrate how future technological factories will operate in a completely autonomous manner.