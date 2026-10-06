iPhone 18 Pro owners report body color discoloration

Although it has only been a few weeks since the new flagship smartphones went on sale, the first serious problems have started to emerge. According to ixbt.com, owners of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are reporting unexpected defects in the appearance of their devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Photos have appeared on the Reddit social network showing that Burgundy-colored smartphones are gradually losing their rich hue and fading. According to observations by experts and users, this situation is not limited to the reddish hue, as it is also being recorded on some black devices.

Where does the discoloration start?

Based on the published photos, it can be said that visual changes first appear in the area around the main camera block. It is stated that after that, the color fading can gradually spread across the entire aluminum body.

This situation reminded tech enthusiasts of the problems with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models released last year. At that time, owners of the Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue versions also complained about the body losing its color under sunlight.

Possible causes

Currently, internet users are actively discussing the causes of the defect. One of the main assumptions is the negative impact of ultraviolet rays, as reports of discoloration often appear after long-term use of the smartphone outdoors.

To prevent such disappointments, users are considering temporary measures such as using a protective case. Nevertheless, the damage to the appearance of expensive flagship smartphones is causing justified complaints among buyers.

So far, Apple has not issued an official statement regarding the situation or explained the causes of the problem. The manufacturer's silence is causing various speculations to increase among users.