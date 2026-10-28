iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list

·43·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list

As of October 28, 2026, the prices for iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The values vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration. Below are the prices for versions with electronic SIM cards and versions supporting both standard SIM and electronic SIM cards.

iPhone Duo prices

• 256 GB: 3099 dollars

• 512 GB: 3599 dollars

E-SIM + E-SIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:

• Silver: 1539 dollars

• Glacier: 1549 dollars

• Black: 1539 dollars

• Burgundy: 1549 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 512 GB: 1819 dollars

• 1 TB: 2899 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:

• Black: 1729 dollars

• Silver: 1739 dollars

• Glacier: 1739 dollars

• Burgundy: 1779 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:

• Black: 1949 dollars

• Silver: 1979 dollars

• Glacier: 1979 dollars

• Burgundy: 1999 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB: 2699 dollars

SIM + E-SIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:

• Silver: 1549 dollars

• Glacier: 1589 dollars

• Black: 1569 dollars

• Burgundy: 1569 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 512 GB: 1849 dollars

• 1 TB: 2799 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:

• Glacier: 1749 dollars

• Black: 1739 dollars

• Silver: 1739 dollars

• Burgundy: 1769 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:

• Black: 1999 dollars

• Silver: 2029 dollars

• Burgundy: 1999 dollars

• Glacier: 2029 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB:

• Black: 2679 dollars

• Burgundy: 2699 dollars

• Glacier: 2999 dollars

• Silver: 2999 dollars

The listed prices are valid as of October 28, 2026. Smartphone prices may change daily, so it is necessary to verify the current value before making a purchase.

iPhone DuoiPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxSmartphone Prices
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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