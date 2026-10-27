Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
The prices for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced today. The costs vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card type. Separate prices have been set for E-SIM + E-SIM and SIM + E-SIM versions. According to the announced information, the 256 GB version of the iPhone Duo is offered at $3199, while the 512 GB version is priced at $3799.
iPhone Duo prices
• 256 GB: $3199
• 512 GB: $3799
E-SIM + E-SIM versions
iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:
• Silver: $1549
• Glacier: $1549
• Black: $1549
• Burgundy: $1549
iPhone 18 Pro:
• 512 GB: $1819
• 1 TB: $2899
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:
• Black: $1729
• Silver: $1739
• Glacier: $1739
• Burgundy: $1779
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:
• Black: $1999
• Silver: $2019
• Glacier: $1999
• Burgundy: $2059
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB: $2699
SIM + E-SIM versions
iPhone 18 Pro, 256 GB:
• Silver: $1549
• Glacier: $1579
• Black: $1579
• Burgundy: $1579
iPhone 18 Pro:
• 512 GB: $1859
• 1 TB: $2799
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256 GB:
• Glacier: $1749
• Black: $1739
• Silver: $1739
• Burgundy: $1769
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512 GB:
• Black: $2049
• Silver: $2079
• Burgundy: $2059
• Glacier: $2049
iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1 TB:
• Black: $2679
• Burgundy: $2699
• Glacier: $2999
• Silver: $2999
Prices may change daily. Therefore, it is necessary to verify the current price with the seller before purchasing a smartphone.
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