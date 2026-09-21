Issues identified in iPhone 18 Pro performance due to iOS 27

·4·Technology
Issues identified in iPhone 18 Pro performance due to iOS 27

Users of the newly released flagship generation, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, have encountered their first serious software-related issues. Video footage circulating online raises questions about the stability of Apple's latest developments, as significant interface lag is being observed. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, a video posted by insider @tarunvats33 demonstrates the operation of a new iPhone 18 Pro running on iOS 27. The footage shows that the device interface is completely unresponsive in certain situations, with unexpected delays occurring.

Interface glitches and user complaints

The video notes that while navigating the home screen, the display freezes, and tapping widgets or Control Center elements does not always work. Additionally, instances where lock screen gestures freeze completely have been recorded.

Comments suggest that these inconsistencies are not limited to the latest model but are also observed on last year's iPhone 17 devices. This indicates that the problem lies in the operating system optimization rather than the hardware.

Technical news and sales launch

As a reminder, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models were officially released on September 18. Previously, it was reported that thanks to a special sensor in the corner of the screen, Apple managed to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island.

On the very first day of sales, the device underwent its first teardown. This process confirmed that the smartphone features a 4056 mAh battery, as well as an expanded main camera module and a new vapor chamber.

iPhone 18 ProAppleiOS 27SmartphonesTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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