Extreme lunch at a height of dozens of meters: The daily life of Chinese workers (video)

Implementing modern infrastructure projects requires immense physical strength, courage, and unparalleled dedication from many specialists. Especially in the energy sector, particularly during the construction of power line towers, the work of laborers is truly heroic. Footage and information from China clearly demonstrate the extreme conditions in which such professionals work.

Daily life at high altitudes and secrets to saving time

Chinese workers operating on power line towers and high-voltage wires are forced to spend their lunch and rest breaks directly in the open air, dozens of meters above the ground.

The main reason for this unusual decision is to save time and energy. Descending and climbing back up for every lunch or short break is not only time-consuming but also prematurely drains the workers' physical stamina. Therefore, they prefer to eat directly in the sky, secured by special safety ropes and platforms.

Key features of the work process Details and indicators Work location On power line towers and wires at a height of dozens of meters Main goal Completing projects as efficiently and quickly as possible Safety measures Special safety ropes and protective equipment Living conditions Eating and resting in the open air at high altitudes

"Secured with special safety ropes, they are engaged in one of the most arduous and dangerous professions, performing their duties with a high sense of responsibility."

Hard work and high results

The video shows workers eating hot meals from special containers, moving with high precision and caution while wearing helmets and protective gear. Their dedication is of great importance in launching energy networks on time and completing engineering projects with quality within the set deadlines.

Considering that behind every kilowatt of electricity used by humanity lies the toil of people working in such extreme conditions, how would you evaluate the labor of such professionals? Leave your opinion in the comments!