Actress Gulruxsor Tohirjonova celebrated her 21st birthday in "black" (photo)

Young actress Gulruxsor Tohirjonova has turned 21. She shared photos from a photoshoot organized for her birthday on her Instagram page.

The actress also left a humorous comment under the photos: "20+ Happy birthday to me! It's a good thing I was born, otherwise the world would have been left without a crazy person like me."

For this year's photoshoot, Gulruxsor chose the color black. Her black dress, balloons with the number 21, and even a black cake drew attention.

The actress's followers are congratulating her on her birthday in the comments and sending their sincere wishes.