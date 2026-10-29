iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: today's prices

As of October 29, prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The list includes the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, with prices set based on their storage capacity, colors, and SIM card types.

The 256 GB version of the iPhone Duo model is offered at $2999, while the 512 GB version is $3449.

iPhone 18 Pro, E-SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Silver: $1529

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1529

• 256 GB, Black: $1529

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1539

• 512 GB: $1799

• 1 TB: $2899

iPhone 18 Pro Max, E-SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Black: $1719

• 256 GB, Silver: $1729

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1759

• 512 GB, Black: $1949

• 512 GB, Silver: $1979

• 512 GB, Glacier: $1979

• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999

• 1 TB: $2699

iPhone 18 Pro, SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Silver: $1539

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1589

• 256 GB, Black: $1569

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1569

• 512 GB: $1839

• 1 TB: $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max, SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1749

• 256 GB, Black: $1739

• 256 GB, Silver: $1739

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1779

• 512 GB, Black: $1999

• 512 GB, Silver: $2029

• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999

• 512 GB, Glacier: $2029

• 1 TB, Black: $2679

• 1 TB, Burgundy: $2699

• 1 TB, Glacier: $2999

• 1 TB, Silver: $2999

The stated prices are valid as of October 29, 2026. According to the sales source, smartphone prices may change daily. Therefore, it is recommended to verify the current price before making a purchase.