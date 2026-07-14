Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk

·58·Uzbekistan
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk

Earthquakes remain one of the natural disasters that cause the highest number of human casualties worldwide. Since some regions of Uzbekistan are located in high seismic activity zones, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an important warning regarding this matter.

According to WHO data, more than half of all deaths related to natural disasters between 2000 and 2023 were caused by earthquakes. Experts emphasize that certain regions of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are situated in high seismic risk zones. Special attention is also paid to the Fergana Valley, where nearly 11 million people reside.

The organization notes that the readiness of the medical system during potential earthquakes is of critical importance. The powerful earthquakes that occurred in Turkey and Syria in 2023 demonstrated that if hospitals become non-functional, thousands of victims may be left without timely medical assistance.

According to experts, the funds spent on making hospitals earthquake-resistant are significantly lower than the costs of post-disaster recovery. UN estimates suggest that building new medical facilities in compliance with seismic requirements increases the project cost by less than 4 percent, while reinforcing existing buildings increases it by approximately 1 percent.

The WHO also recommends conducting regular training exercises, strengthening the preparedness of emergency medical teams, improving cooperation between services, and intensifying measures to protect vulnerable segments of the population, such as the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Experts emphasize that the main lesson from recent major earthquakes is clear: preparing for a natural disaster in advance, rather than waiting for it to happen, is crucial for saving human lives.

World Health OrganizationUzbekistanFergana ValleyTurkeyUnited Nations
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resourcesThe Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resourcesToday, 12:17Heatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in SurkhandaryaHeatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in SurkhandaryaToday, 12:09The decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begunThe decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begunToday, 12:04Tashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supplyTashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supplyYesterday, 21:52Attention applicants: dates for the start of entrance examinations have been announcedAttention applicants: dates for the start of entrance examinations have been announcedYesterday, 21:46After Dubai chocolate, it's time for Tashkent plov chocolate! Did it taste as expected?After Dubai chocolate, it's time for Tashkent plov chocolate! Did it taste as expected?Yesterday, 16:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?