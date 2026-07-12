Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning

·91·Uzbekistan
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning

Uzbekistan is experiencing anomalous heat. At the moment, it has been recorded that the temperature inside a car parked under the sun in Karakalpakstan has reached nearly 60 degrees. Experts emphasize that such extreme heat can pose a serious risk to human health.

In this regard, citizens are advised to avoid going outdoors as much as possible for the next 4–5 hours. It was reminded that it is important not to stay under direct sunlight for long periods unless necessary and to consume more water and other fluids.

In particular, the elderly, children, pregnant women, and citizens with chronic illnesses are advised to stay in cool places during the heat and to avoid physical exertion.

Furthermore, experts emphasize that children or pets should not be left alone in a car, even for a short period. This is because the temperature inside a closed vehicle can rise to life-threatening levels in a very short time.

Citizens were advised to strictly follow safety measures during the hottest parts of the day and not to be indifferent to their health.

ЎзбекистонҚорақалпоғистон
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Despite the construction boom in Tashkent, why are prices continuing to rise?Despite the construction boom in Tashkent, why are prices continuing to rise?Today, 12:00Anomal heat in Uzbekistan: temperatures to reach +46 degreesAnomal heat in Uzbekistan: temperatures to reach +46 degreesToday, 11:56The number of young people in Uzbekistan has been announcedThe number of young people in Uzbekistan has been announcedToday, 10:38Tourism boom between Uzbekistan and Belarus: Number of travelers revealedTourism boom between Uzbekistan and Belarus: Number of travelers revealedToday, 10:25Applicants can familiarize themselves with test locations in advanceApplicants can familiarize themselves with test locations in advanceYesterday, 14:37Water supply specialist caught with 1.2 million soums in KashkadaryaWater supply specialist caught with 1.2 million soums in KashkadaryaYesterday, 11:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees