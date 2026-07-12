Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning

Uzbekistan is experiencing anomalous heat. At the moment, it has been recorded that the temperature inside a car parked under the sun in Karakalpakstan has reached nearly 60 degrees. Experts emphasize that such extreme heat can pose a serious risk to human health.

In this regard, citizens are advised to avoid going outdoors as much as possible for the next 4–5 hours. It was reminded that it is important not to stay under direct sunlight for long periods unless necessary and to consume more water and other fluids.

In particular, the elderly, children, pregnant women, and citizens with chronic illnesses are advised to stay in cool places during the heat and to avoid physical exertion.

Furthermore, experts emphasize that children or pets should not be left alone in a car, even for a short period. This is because the temperature inside a closed vehicle can rise to life-threatening levels in a very short time.

Citizens were advised to strictly follow safety measures during the hottest parts of the day and not to be indifferent to their health.