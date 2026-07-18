Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post

·60·Uzbekistan
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post

It has been reported that Alisher Usmanov has been removed from his position as head of the Presidential State Security Service. "Daryo" and "Kun.uz" published this information citing their own sources.

He was appointed head of the Presidential State Security Service in December 2020. Reports at the time stated that prior to this, Usmanov had served as deputy chairman of the State Security Service.

According to the information, Alisher Abrorovich Usmanov was awarded the "Shon-sharaf" (Glory) Order, 2nd class, in 2007. No further information has been provided yet regarding who will replace him or the reasons for his dismissal.

Alisher UsmanovDaryoKun.uz
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