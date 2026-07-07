Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law

A bill aimed at improving the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet has been adopted by deputies of the Legislative Chamber and sent to the Senate for review. This was reported by the press service of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

According to the bill, the composition of the current alphabet is planned to be revised. Under the new version, the alphabet will consist of 28 independent letters and 1 apostrophe, instead of the current 26 letters and 3 letter combinations. The rules for the use of certain letters are also expected to be clarified.

During the discussions, deputies put forward a number of proposals for implementing this reform in a gradual and convenient manner. In particular, it is intended that documents issued before the law comes into force, national currency, securities, as well as existing signs, indicators, and other symbols of state bodies and organizations will remain valid until a specified date.

It is noted that this approach eliminates the need to simultaneously replace all existing documents, forms, indicators, and other materials in state agencies. This will prevent excessive spending of budget funds, reduce state expenditures, and allow for the financially feasible, phased introduction of the changes to the alphabet.

Parliamentary discussions noted that the adoption of the bill will serve to further improve the Uzbek alphabet and spelling rules, expand the use of the state language in the digital environment, and accelerate the process of adapting to modern information technologies.

The bill has been approved by the Legislative Chamber and will now be reviewed by the Senate.