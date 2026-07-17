Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced

The anomalous heat observed in Uzbekistan in recent days is expected to gradually retreat in the coming days. According to Uzhydromet, air temperatures across the republic are forecast to drop by 6–9 degrees starting from July 21 of this year.

It is noted that on July 20, extreme hot weather will still persist across most of the country. Only in the northwestern regions of Uzbekistan will the air temperature begin to drop, with the cooling effect becoming gradually noticeable.

On Tuesday, July 21, the anomalous heat will begin to retreat across all regions of the republic. According to forecasters, air temperatures are expected to drop by an average of 6–9 degrees. This signifies a significant weakening of the intense heat wave that has persisted for several days.

Experts advise citizens to follow safety precautions until the hot weather fully subsides, avoid staying outdoors for long periods during the hottest times of the day, and keep track of official weather reports.