At a Wedding in Uzbekistan, a Dancer Emerged from Inside a Giant Book, Captivating Everyone on Social Media

At one wedding in Uzbekistan, guests were expecting a traditional dance performance, but what happened on stage left everyone astonished. The dancer suddenly appeared not through a door or from backstage, but from inside a giant book.

During the wedding, a large decoration resembling a book was brought to the center of the dance floor. At first, the guests had no idea what was inside it.

A few moments later, the book opened, and a female dancer emerged from inside.

What was expected to be a routine dance performance turned into an unexpected stage act, instantly capturing the guests’ attention. Some spectators filmed the moment and posted it on social media. The unusual performance sparked mixed reactions among users.

It appears that such performances are being organized to add a distinctive spectacle and an unexpected effect to wedding programs.