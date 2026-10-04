Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?

·2·Uzbekistan
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?

The average monthly salary in Uzbekistan amounted to 7.1 million soums. During the reporting period, the nominal salary increased by 18.4 percent, while the real salary, accounting for the impact of inflation, grew by 10.9 percent.

The highest average salary was recorded in the financial sector, amounting to 19.1 million soums. This was followed by the telecommunications sector, where the average salary reached 17.4 million soums.

Conversely, the lowest figures were recorded in agriculture and social services. Specifically, the average salary in agriculture was 3.5 million soums, while in social services it stood at 4.7 million soums.

If the average salary is calculated based on 22 working days and an 8-hour workday, the daily income is approximately 322.7 thousand soums, and the hourly income amounts to 40.3 thousand soums.

Furthermore, according to calculations, the average salary equates to 672 soums per minute and nearly 11.2 soums per second.

Uzbekistan economyaverage monthly salaryStatistics Agency
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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