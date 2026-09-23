A truly historic event, long awaited by Uzbekistan's national media space, digital content industry, and internet creator community, is taking place. Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva held an official meeting with Karan Bhatia, Vice President of the global technology giant Google. The most notable and important topic of this high-level strategic meeting was the issue of fully launching the official monetization system of YouTube, the leading video-hosting platform, within the territory of Uzbekistan.

Until now, thousands of talented vloggers, journalists, educational projects, and content creators operating in our country have been deprived of the opportunity to directly earn official income from views and advertisements in their region, forcing them to resort to various roundabout and complex schemes. The direct dialogue between Saida Mirziyoyeva and Google management has become a decisive step toward completely removing these barriers and providing local creators with legal, stable foreign currency income.

So, how will the launch of YouTube monetization in Uzbekistan affect the creative economy, how will the quality of content in the Uzbek language change, and how much funds are expected to flow into our country from the global digital market?

"Face-to-face with Google, official monetization and a content revolution": 5 key points of the dialogue

The most important aspects of the meeting between Saida Mirziyoyeva and the Google Vice President:

High-level direct negotiations: An official meeting took place between Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva and Google Vice President Karan Bhatia;

YouTube monetization on the agenda: The meeting included a detailed discussion on opening a direct official income-generating (monetization) system for YouTube content within the territory of Uzbekistan;

A new impetus to the creative economy: Local bloggers and media companies will have the opportunity to earn legal and guaranteed income from advertisements through their videos;

Quality of content in the Uzbek language: The launch of monetization will provide a huge financial incentive for producers of quality educational, scientific, and entertainment programs;

Putting an end to "workarounds": Creators will be freed from complex restrictions such as registering their accounts under the names of other foreign countries and paying percentages to intermediaries.

YouTube platform in Uzbekistan: Comparison of the current situation and opportunities after the opening of official monetization

An analysis of expected radical changes in the digital media market:

Criteria and directions Current situation (Without monetization) Opportunities after monetization is launched Ad revenue generation No direct payments for views from Uzbekistan Official ad revenue (AdSense) from every local and global view Account opening and registration Through foreign countries (workaround schemes, intermediaries) 100% legal accounts via Uzbek bank cards and legal addresses Creative sector income Dependence only on internal integration ads (sponsors) Harmonization of both sponsorships and automatic platform payments Quality Uzbek content Slow development due to lack of financial incentives A sharp increase in professional videos in education, IT, science, and arts Currency inflow and taxes Funds remain abroad or are cashed out Direct currency inflow into Uzbekistan's banking system and legal income Jobs Small amateur teams New jobs for thousands of editors, scriptwriters, and videographers

Digital economy and media expertise: Why is this step of revolutionary importance for Uzbekistan?

Conclusions of IT experts, media analysts, and economists:

Export of "intellectual labor and talent": YouTube monetization is not just blogging, but the fastest form of digital services export; millions of Uzbek youth will have the opportunity to create quality videos from home and earn legal currency from global and national audiences;

Protection of the Uzbek language and national content: Currently, national creators are often forced to release videos in Russian or English to earn income; the opening of monetization within Uzbekistan will increase the number of scientific, cultural, and analytical resources in our native language in geometric progression;

A new level of dialogue between the state and IT giants: Saida Mirziyoyeva's direct negotiations with Google management demonstrate that the government of Uzbekistan supports the creative sector and a free digital economy at the highest level of state policy;

Legalization of informal income: If YouTube payments are made directly through Uzbek banks, this will increase bank capitalization and bring millions of dollars in transparent capital into the country's financial system.

This agreement between Saida Mirziyoyeva and the Google Vice President became a historic step toward transforming Uzbekistan into a leading center for digital content and the independent media industry in Central Asia.

In your opinion, how will the official launch of YouTube monetization in Uzbekistan affect local blogging and the quality of national content? In which areas do you think Uzbek youth will start creating more quality videos thanks to this opportunity? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news that is driving all of Uzbekistan's media with all your friends!