Shavkat Mirziyoyev sets strict requirements for increasing household income

In Uzbekistan, the accountability system for improving public welfare and reducing poverty is undergoing fundamental changes. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized to officials in the Bukhara region that the primary criterion should not be high-sounding figures on paper, but the real income in people's pockets: "From now on, reports stating that 'there are no poor families left' will not be accepted.".

The head of state gave specific instructions to responsible agencies to train compatriots who remain cheap labor abroad in modern professions and to place them in high-paying jobs.

The real picture in the region: What do the numbers show?

Analyses conducted across regions revealed a number of serious problems that need to be addressed regarding employment and income levels:

Employment of returnees: 24,000 citizens who have returned from abroad are still not provided with jobs that generate a steady income;

Scale of unemployment: The number of unemployed citizens in the region is nearly 40,000 ;

Low-income segment: The income of another 270,000 residents remains below the average.

A new strategy by district: The income of 270,000 citizens will be increased

In accordance with the President's instructions, the problem will now be approached individually at the level of each family and neighborhood, rather than in a general manner: