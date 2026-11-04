Shavkat Mirziyoyev sets strict requirements for increasing household income

·66·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev sets strict requirements for increasing household income

In Uzbekistan, the accountability system for improving public welfare and reducing poverty is undergoing fundamental changes. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized to officials in the Bukhara region that the primary criterion should not be high-sounding figures on paper, but the real income in people's pockets: "From now on, reports stating that 'there are no poor families left' will not be accepted.".

The head of state gave specific instructions to responsible agencies to train compatriots who remain cheap labor abroad in modern professions and to place them in high-paying jobs.

The real picture in the region: What do the numbers show?

Analyses conducted across regions revealed a number of serious problems that need to be addressed regarding employment and income levels:

  • Employment of returnees: 24,000 citizens who have returned from abroad are still not provided with jobs that generate a steady income;

  • Scale of unemployment: The number of unemployed citizens in the region is nearly 40,000;

  • Low-income segment: The income of another 270,000 residents remains below the average.

A new strategy by district: The income of 270,000 citizens will be increased

In accordance with the President's instructions, the problem will now be approached individually at the level of each family and neighborhood, rather than in a general manner:

  • Raising income to the average level: Specific targeted plans will be developed by district to gradually bring the 270,000 low-income residents to an average or higher income level;

  • Vocational training and high salary guarantees: Mechanisms will be launched to train citizens working for low wages abroad in new professions that meet market demands and to direct them to high-income sectors;

  • Ending bureaucracy: The performance of regional leaders will be evaluated not based on reports submitted on poverty reduction, but on the real quality of life of citizens and the practical growth of their incomes.

Shavkat MirziyoyevPoverty reductionBukhara regionPublic employment
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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