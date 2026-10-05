Dismissed employees to receive payments for the third month as well

In Uzbekistan, additional financial guarantees have been established for employees whose employment contracts were terminated on specific grounds and who have been unable to find a new job. According to the new procedure, a person who meets the established requirements may be paid their average monthly salary from their previous workplace for the third month after dismissal.

This procedure was approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 519 dated September 28, 2026.

There is an important condition to receive the money

The new procedure does not automatically apply to all dismissed employees.

An employee whose employment contract was terminated on specific grounds provided by law must apply through the Single Interactive State Services Portal within 30 calendar days after dismissal.

The local labor authority reviews the documents, registers the person as a job seeker, and sends a certificate with a QR code.

The third month is also covered after the two-month guarantee

Current labor legislation provides a guarantee to retain the average salary during the job-search period for employees dismissed on certain grounds.

Usually, this guarantee applies for a maximum of two months, taking into account the severance pay. If the employee registers as a job seeker with the local labor authority within the established deadline, they will also have the right to receive their average monthly salary from their previous workplace for the third month.

Applications should not be delayed

One of the most important deadlines in the new procedure is 30 calendar days.

This means it is necessary to apply via the SISSP within 30 days following the date the employment contract was terminated. As stipulated in the resolution, applications submitted after this period expires will not be considered.

Once the labor authority accepts the application, it registers the citizen as a job seeker. Measures are taken to find them suitable employment.

If the employee still has not found a job by the third month, they can apply to their previous workplace based on the certificate issued by the labor authority to receive their average salary for the third month. The resolution also sets a specific deadline for this — applying to the previous workplace within 5 working days after receiving the certificate.

No fee is charged for the public service

Citizens are not charged state duties or any other fees to use this service.

Thus, the new mechanism aims to support citizens who have been dismissed and could not find a new job within a short period. However, to use this opportunity, the employee must meet the grounds established by law and strictly comply with the application deadlines.

Important news for the dismissed

The significance of the new procedure is that dismissed employees will have additional financial protection during the period they are searching for a new source of income.

However, the most crucial aspect must be emphasized once again: the average salary for the third month is not provided automatically. For this, the established grounds, the 30-day application deadline, and the requirement to register as a job seeker must be fulfilled.

The new procedure creates an additional financial foothold for dismissed citizens during their most difficult period — when they have lost their old job but have not yet found a new one.