In Tashkent, two apartments in New Tashkent may be provided in exchange for one old house

A new opportunity has emerged for homeowners in Tashkent whose properties are included in the renovation program. Now, in certain cases, instead of one old apartment, two separate apartments in New Tashkent may be offered. For example, for an owner of a 70-square-meter house, an option of receiving two apartments of 45 and 60 square meters, with a total area of up to 105 square meters, may be considered. However, this does not mean that every owner will automatically be given two homes.

The new mechanism is provided for in the President's Decree No. PF-243 dated November 10, 2026. It is being proposed as one of the alternative ways to provide compensation to owners during the renovation process.

What options can be offered to an owner of a 70-square-meter house?

According to the Tashkent City Hokimiyat, there is an opportunity to allocate apartments in houses being built in New Tashkent to owners in areas where renovation projects are being implemented with the participation of "Tashkent Invest Company" JSC.

The main aspect of the proposal is that the area of the new apartment can be equal to the area of the owner's current home or up to 150 percent of it.

For example, if the current apartment is 50 square meters, the owner could be offered a home in New Tashkent of up to 75 square meters.

Another interesting option is the possibility of receiving two separate apartments instead of one. For example:

Area of the old apartment — 70 square meters.

Total area of the new apartments — up to 105 square meters.

First apartment — 45 square meters.

Second apartment — 60 square meters.

Such a solution could be particularly convenient for large families or owners who wish to provide separate housing for their children.

What does 150 percent compensation mean?

There is an important point here: the main criterion for compensation in the Presidential Decree is not just the square footage, but the appraised value of the old real estate.

In accordance with paragraph 10 of the document, for real estate objects belonging to individuals and legal entities in areas where renovation projects are being implemented in Tashkent with the participation of "Tashkent Invest Company" JSC, it is permitted to provide compensation in the form of apartments in houses built in New Tashkent in an amount of up to 1.5 times the appraised property value.

Therefore, the 150 percent indicator cannot be mechanically applied to the old house area in every case. The examples of square meters provided by the Hokimiyat show potential options, while the final offer will be formed taking into account the property's value and other conditions.

Will everyone be given two apartments?

No. This is one of the most important aspects.

The Hokimiyat emphasizes that examples such as providing two apartments of 45 and 60 square meters in exchange for a 70-square-meter house are not strictly guaranteed terms. The situation of each owner will be considered individually.

In this regard, the following aspects may be taken into account:

characteristics and appraised value of the existing real estate;

the owner's housing needs;

the number and area of the offered apartments;

other terms of compensation.

Independent organizations will also be involved in the process of developing proposals. The area, number of apartments, and other conditions will be agreed upon with the owners.

What other opportunities are opening up for owners?

The new mechanism may increase the alternative options for resolving housing issues within the framework of renovation.

For example, while one larger apartment might be preferable for some families, others might prefer to have two separate apartments. Another family might want to stay close to the area where they have been living.

Therefore, it is important to take the needs of the owners into account when setting compensation terms.

According to the Hokimiyat, protecting the rights of owners, ensuring transparency, and mutually agreeing on compensation terms remain the core principles during the renovation process.

What should owners of old houses know?

The new procedure does not apply equally to all old houses in Tashkent or every apartment subject to renovation. This opportunity in the Presidential Decree pertains to real estate objects in areas where renovation projects are being implemented with the participation of "Tashkent Invest Company" JSC.

Therefore, the most important issue for owners is to clearly know the value of the offered compensation, the location and area of the new home, and the number of apartments, as well as to agree on all terms.

In conclusion, the possibility of receiving two new apartments in New Tashkent instead of one old house is one of the new alternative solutions in the renovation process. However, this should not be taken as a promise or guarantee given to everyone. The fate, property, and needs of each family must be considered individually, and most importantly, the terms of compensation must be agreed upon with the owner.