21-gun salute in honor of Mirziyoyev in Oman: How did the Sultan welcome him?

A 21-gun artillery salute was fired in honor of the high-ranking guest. This is one of the highest symbols of military respect used in state visit protocols.

As the vehicle carrying the President of Uzbekistan and the Sultan of Oman approached the outer courtyard of the palace, they were escorted by a mounted honor guard and a military band.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman personally participated in the ceremony and welcomed Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the palace. Following the formal event, high-level talks between the two heads of state began.

The state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Sultanate of Oman continued with a solemn ceremony. A high-level official welcoming ceremony was held in honor of our head of state at the famous Al Alam Palace in Muscat. It featured a 21-gun salute, an escort by a mounted honor guard for the leaders' vehicles, and the playing of the national anthem of Uzbekistan.

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An honor guard was lined up in front of the palace. The Royal Guard of Oman band played the welcoming music, while trumpeters performed ceremonial fanfares.

Afterward, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq invited the President of Uzbekistan to the honorary podium. During the ceremony, the national anthem of the Republic of Uzbekistan was played.

The two heads of state greeted the members of the delegations

During the official ceremony, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Haitham bin Tariq greeted the members of both countries' delegations.

The Uzbek delegation participating in the visit includes Presidential Advisor Muzaffar Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Energy Sherzod Khodjayev, Minister of Transport Ilhom Mahkamov, Minister of Agriculture Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov, Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, and other officials.

The solemn welcoming ceremony served as an important diplomatic expression of the friendly relations and mutual respect between the two countries.

What will be discussed during the high-level negotiations?

After the ceremony concluded, high-level talks between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Oman began at Al Alam Palace.

The visit program includes negotiations aimed at further developing bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic ties, and strengthening cooperation in investment, agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Additionally, a series of events involving heads of major companies and representatives of business circles are planned during the visit. It is expected that bilateral documents and agreements will be adopted at the end of the negotiations.

A new stage in Uzbekistan-Oman relations

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Oman is scheduled for November 16–17. This visit is of great importance in terms of activating political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in new directions between the two countries.

As an important economic partner in Central Asia, Uzbekistan is interested in developing trade and investment ties with Oman. Oman, with its strategic location in the Persian Gulf, seaports, and international trade opportunities, is considered one of the promising partners for Uzbekistan.

Therefore, the negotiations in Muscat may serve not only to strengthen diplomatic relations but also to open new opportunities for entrepreneurs from both countries.

The solemn ceremony at Al Alam Palace, marked by a 21-gun salute, served as a symbolic start to the state visit. Now, the main focus is on the results of the negotiations, the documents to be signed, and their practical impact on Uzbekistan-Oman cooperation.