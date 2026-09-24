Historic Good News for Thousands of Families from Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Regarding Tuition Fee Payments

·56·Uzbekistan
Historic Good News for Thousands of Families from Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Regarding Tuition Fee Payments

An unprecedented and revolutionary decision has been adopted in Uzbekistan to strengthen the principles of a social state, encourage ordinary workers and employees, and guarantee higher education for youth. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced major social news eagerly awaited by labor collectives and millions of families: from now on, tuition fees at higher education institutions for the children of workers who have continuously worked for at least 5 years at large enterprises with a staff of no fewer than 1,000 employees will be fully covered by the state and special programs!

To finance this social initiative and incentivize large employers, it was determined that 20 million dollars will be allocated to Andijan region alone. The head of our state issued a strict directive to the relevant ministries and agencies to develop and submit a draft government resolution within one month for the unconditional and prompt implementation of this mechanism. This decision means that the state will shoulder the heaviest financial burden of educating children at universities for ordinary workers who have been honestly toiling for years in large industrial, textile, machine-building, and service sectors.

So, how will the 1,000-employee enterprise criterion work, how is the 5-year work experience calculated, and how will the $20 million fund distribute student tuition payments?

"5-year experience, exemption from tuition, and a $20 million fund": 5 main points of the new privilege

Key facts and details regarding the social support announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev:

  • Free higher education for children: University tuition fees will be fully covered for the children of employees who have worked for 5 years at large enterprises with at least 1,000 workers;

  • Value of work experience and loyalty: The privilege is granted to dedicated employees who have worked in one place for many years and contributed to the development of production;

  • $20 million for Andijan: To financially support such large social and manufacturing enterprises, 20 million dollars is being allocated to the region alone;

  • Decision to be issued within 1 month: Responsible agencies were tasked with submitting a document defining all procedures and rules of the system within a month;

  • Strong guarantee in the labor market: The new procedure will put an end to staff turnover at large factories and plants, providing workers with robust social protection.

Higher education tuition and workers' privilege: Comparison of the previous situation and the new system

Analysis of the new changes affecting student tuition fees and family budgets:

Criteria and Areas

Previous standard procedure

New system introduced by the President's initiative

Tuition of workers' children

Paid from the family's own salary or commercial loans

Fully covered with enterprise and state support

Requirement for the employee

No privileges existed regardless of work experience

At least 5 years of continuous labor activity at a large enterprise

Scale and criterion of the enterprise

No social status based on the number of workers

Large manufacturing clusters with at least 1,000 employees

Local support fund

No regional targeted funds allocated

Direct assistance worth 20 million dollars to Andijan region alone

Implementation deadline and guarantee

Within general plans

A government resolution with a specific mechanism will be adopted within a month

Economic and social outcome

Financial tension in families due to tuition payments

Easing the burden on working families and the opportunity to get higher education

Socio-economic expertise and analysis: Why this decision will create a turning point in the labor market and industry

Conclusions of economists, educational experts, and labor market analysts:

  • Escaping the "heavy tuition burden": For ordinary working families raising multiple children, the annual tuition fee of a student child posed a huge financial difficulty; this privilege saves thousands of dollars in family savings and protects them from the risk of poverty;

  • Employee loyalty and overcoming turnover: Currently, frequent resignation of workers is observed in many large factories and plants; the formula "if you work for 5 years, your child studies for free" fosters strong loyalty in the worker towards their enterprise and retains experienced specialists;

  • Mass engagement of youth in higher education: Talented young men and women whose parents are ordinary workers at plants or factories will not be left out of education due to financial problems; instead, the layer of knowledgeable and qualified young personnel in society will expand;

  • The $20 million start in Andijan: The fact that the project starts precisely in the industrially developed and densely populated Andijan, backed by 20 million dollars, gives clusters and factories the opportunity to socially protect their workers without excessive financial blow.

This historic initiative by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has become one of the most powerful social steps aimed at ensuring human dignity, the labor of ordinary workers, and an educated future.

In your opinion, how much will covering the tuition fees for the children of those who worked at large enterprises for 5 years ease the lives of ordinary families? Should this system be applied in the future to medium-sized enterprises with 500 or 100 workers as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this extremely important good news for all parents and students with your loved ones!

Shavkat MirziyoyevAndijan 20 million dollarstuition feelarge enterprises
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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