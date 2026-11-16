New world ranking of Uzbek taekwondo athletes: Who is in the top ten?

The World Taekwondo Federation (WT) has traditionally published the November world ranking based on the results of October. According to it, a number of talented representatives of the Uzbekistan national team have firmly secured their places in the top 50. This indicates the activity and high results of our athletes in the international arena.

Leaders among men

In the men's category, Uzbek taekwondo athletes recorded high results in a number of weight classes.

80 kg weight class: Jasurbek Jaysunov took 4th place in the world ranking, showing the highest result of our national team (108.27 points).

68 kg weight class: Najmiddin Qosimxojiyev moved up to 6th place in his weight class (57.60 points). Also, Omadbek Otabekov (35th place), Diyorbek Tukhliboyev (38th place), and Shohjahon Ahmedov (43rd place) secured spots in the top fifty in this weight class.

87 kg weight class: Yodgorbek Juraboyev took 7th place (34.00 points), and Shohjahon Karimboyev took 23rd place (14.64 points).

+87 kg weight class: Marat Mavlonov rose to 10th place (53.47 points) in the ranking.

Other weight classes: In the 54 kg class, Jahongir Khudoyberdiyev (14th place) and Yosinbek Odilov (26th place), in the 63 kg class, Nazarali Nazarov (15th place) and Asadbek Soataliyev (31st place), and in the 74 kg class, Mironshohmirzo Muzaffarov (12th place) and Akhadjon Mukhtorov (47th place) are holding high positions.

Weight class Athlete and rank Ranking points 54 kg Jahongir Khudoyberdiyev (14) 29.68 63 kg Nazarali Nazarov (15) 22.08 68 kg Najmiddin Qosimxojiyev (6) 57.60 74 kg Mironshohmirzo Muzaffarov (12) 29.51 80 kg Jasurbek Jaysunov (4) 108.27 87 kg Yodgorbek Juraboyev (7) 34.00 +87 kg Marat Mavlonov (10) 53.47

Successes among women

Our female taekwondo athletes, not lagging behind the men, also took high positions in the world ranking.