New world ranking of Uzbek taekwondo athletes: Who is in the top ten?
The World Taekwondo Federation (WT) has traditionally published the November world ranking based on the results of October. According to it, a number of talented representatives of the Uzbekistan national team have firmly secured their places in the top 50. This indicates the activity and high results of our athletes in the international arena.
Leaders among men
In the men's category, Uzbek taekwondo athletes recorded high results in a number of weight classes.
80 kg weight class: Jasurbek Jaysunov took 4th place in the world ranking, showing the highest result of our national team (108.27 points).
68 kg weight class: Najmiddin Qosimxojiyev moved up to 6th place in his weight class (57.60 points). Also, Omadbek Otabekov (35th place), Diyorbek Tukhliboyev (38th place), and Shohjahon Ahmedov (43rd place) secured spots in the top fifty in this weight class.
87 kg weight class: Yodgorbek Juraboyev took 7th place (34.00 points), and Shohjahon Karimboyev took 23rd place (14.64 points).
+87 kg weight class: Marat Mavlonov rose to 10th place (53.47 points) in the ranking.
Other weight classes: In the 54 kg class, Jahongir Khudoyberdiyev (14th place) and Yosinbek Odilov (26th place), in the 63 kg class, Nazarali Nazarov (15th place) and Asadbek Soataliyev (31st place), and in the 74 kg class, Mironshohmirzo Muzaffarov (12th place) and Akhadjon Mukhtorov (47th place) are holding high positions.
Weight class
Athlete and rank
Ranking points
54 kg
Jahongir Khudoyberdiyev (14)
29.68
63 kg
Nazarali Nazarov (15)
22.08
68 kg
Najmiddin Qosimxojiyev (6)
57.60
74 kg
Mironshohmirzo Muzaffarov (12)
29.51
80 kg
Jasurbek Jaysunov (4)
108.27
87 kg
Yodgorbek Juraboyev (7)
34.00
+87 kg
Marat Mavlonov (10)
53.47
Successes among women
Our female taekwondo athletes, not lagging behind the men, also took high positions in the world ranking.
67 kg weight class: Ozoda Sobirjonova took 7th place (78.93 points), recording the best result of the women's national team.
57 kg weight class: Madina Mirabzalova rose to 8th place (62.42 points), and Shabbona Abduvaliyeva rose to 16th place (50.56 points).
62 kg weight class: In this weight class, three of our athletes at once secured spots in the top fifty: Diyora Azizova (16th place), Mohidil Uktamjonova (17th place), and Sevinch Hayitova (35th place).
+73 kg weight class: Svetlana Saidova (Osipova) took 13th place (61.95 points), while Iroda Mirtojiyeva is in 28th place (28.08 points).
Weight class
Athlete and rank
Ranking points
53 kg
Laylo Xasanova (25)
21.81
57 kg
Madina Mirabzalova (8)
62.42
62 kg
Diyora Azizova (16)
30.15
67 kg
Ozoda Sobirjonova (7)
78.93
+73 kg
Svetlana Saidova (13)
61.95
These results show that the Uzbek taekwondo school is increasingly rising on the international scale and that our athletes are among the world leaders.
Do you think Jasurbek Jaysunov and Ozoda Sobirjonova can climb even higher in the world ranking — to 1st place — in the near future? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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