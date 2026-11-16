UFC 337 officially announced: Historic tournament to be held in Orlando in 2027

Notably, this will be the first numbered UFC tournament held in Orlando. The previous four events were also organized at the arena now known as the Kia Center, which was then called the Amway Center.

The promotion announced this during the broadcast of UFC 334. Thus, the UFC returns to Orlando after a several-year hiatus. This city will host a UFC event for the fifth time in the organization's history.

UFC 337 will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at the Kia Center arena in Orlando, Florida, USA.

The UFC has officially confirmed another important date on its 2027 calendar. The world's most prestigious MMA promotion will return to Orlando in February. This time, the event will not be a regular Fight Night, but a numbered UFC 337 tournament. Most interestingly, the organization has not yet disclosed who will step into the octagon.

Who is on the tournament card so far?

The fight list for UFC 337 has not yet been announced. There is no official information regarding the main event, championship title bouts, or other participants in the tournament.

Therefore, it would not be correct to accept reports about specific athletes or potential opponents as confirmed information. The UFC is expected to reveal the tournament card in stages in the near future.

For fans, the main point of interest is what fights will enrich the first numbered event in Orlando and which stars the organization will choose for the main event of the evening.

How is the UFC starting 2027?

The UFC's schedule for the beginning of 2027 is becoming increasingly clear. Among the numbered tournaments, the first event of the year will be UFC 336, which will be held on January 30 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Two championship bouts are planned for this tournament: flyweight champion Joshua Van will defend his belt against Manel Kape. Additionally, Carlos Prates will face Michael Morales for the interim welterweight championship title.

After that, the UFC will also hold events in Sydney, Australia, and Cleveland, USA, in February. On February 20, it will be the turn of UFC 337.

Thus, the first months of 2027 are expected to be very eventful for MMA fans. The numbered tournaments in Toronto and Orlando could become some of the most discussed sporting events of the new year.

Now all attention is focused on the UFC 337 card. Who will fight in the historic tournament in Orlando and what the main event of the evening will be remains a secret for now.