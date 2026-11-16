Now, work experience can also be recorded for non-working parents and spouses

Starting January 1, 2027, in Uzbekistan, citizens with official income will be able to build work experience for their relatives to ensure their future pension eligibility. To achieve this, an opportunity will be created to voluntarily pay social tax every month on behalf of non-working parents, spouses, children, or other family members.

Most importantly, through this procedure, family members who are unable to accumulate work experience due to not being officially employed can also gain the necessary seniority for a pension. For example, if the minimum wage is taken as 1 million 360 thousand soums, the monthly payment will be 163 thousand 200 soums, and the 12-month payment will amount to 1 million 958 thousand 400 soums.

The new procedure was established by the President's Resolution No. PQ–355 dated September 28, 2026.

Who can pay social tax for their relatives?

In accordance with the resolution, starting January 1, 2027, individuals with official income are granted the right to voluntarily pay social tax every month so that their non-working family members can accumulate work experience.

According to the Pension Fund's explanation, by taking advantage of this opportunity, payments can be made for the following relatives:

non-working father and mother;

a spouse who does not have an official place of work;

non-working children;

other family members.

Thus, if one person in the family is officially employed and earning an income, they can, in addition to their own work activity, help their non-working relatives accumulate the necessary seniority for future pension benefits.

This is an important opportunity, especially for people who have been busy with child-rearing or household chores for many years, as well as for those who have not engaged in official labor activities for various reasons.

How much does it cost to pay for one year of work experience?

Under the new procedure, the amount of social tax is set at 12 percent of the minimum wage.

The calculation is carried out as follows:

Indicator Amount Minimum Wage (for example) 1,360,000 soums Monthly social tax — 12 percent 163,200 soums Total payment for 12 months 1,958,400 soums Accumulated work experience 1 year

That is, in the example provided, if social tax of 163,200 soums is paid every month for 12 months for a family member, one year of work experience will be credited to them.

There is one important aspect here: the 1,360,000 soum minimum wage is a conditional figure used for calculation. The actual amount to be paid will depend on the minimum wage established for the relevant period. If this amount changes, the social tax amount will also change.

What does a family member get if 12 months of payments are made?

Work experience is of great importance in the pension system. This is because when assigning an old-age pension, not only the citizen's age but also their work experience is taken into account.

For this reason, a lack of seniority for people who have not worked officially can cause problems in receiving a pension in the future.

The new mechanism allows a person with official income in the family to build work experience for their relatives by paying social tax on their behalf.

For example, a spouse can pay social tax every month for a wife who has not worked officially for years. Likewise, a child can use this opportunity for their non-working parents.

However, the accumulation of work experience does not automatically mean that a specific amount of pension will be assigned. The right to receive a pension and its amount depend on other requirements established by current legislation, including age and the necessary length of service.

When does the new procedure come into effect?

The President's Resolution No. PQ–355 stipulates that this opportunity will be introduced from January 1, 2027.

The resolution also provides for other innovations in the pension system. In particular, through the "My Pension" online service, citizens will be able to obtain information about their work activity, full-time higher education periods, and military service periods. An opportunity will also be created to notify citizens one year before they reach retirement age.

From January 1, 2027, the practice of accepting documents and information in paper form by the Pension Fund will also be abolished.

You can care for your family members' future pension starting today

The importance of the new procedure is not limited to the ability to pay social tax. It allows a person who is officially employed in the family to care for the future social protection of their relatives who are unable to accumulate work experience themselves.

This can be an important piece of news, especially for people who have dedicated their whole lives to raising children, worked for their families, or have not worked officially for various reasons.

After all, a person's labor for their family is often not reflected in their official work record. This mechanism, to be introduced from 2027, creates an opportunity to contribute to their future pension provision by providing financial support to loved ones.