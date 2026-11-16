Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally welcomed by the Sultan of Oman: fighter jets escorted the plane (video)

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Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally welcomed by the Sultan of Oman: fighter jets escorted the plane (video)

The state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Sultanate of Oman has begun with a grand ceremony. The fact that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said personally welcomed the head of state at Muscat International Airport, and that the plane entered the country's airspace escorted by fighter jets of the Omani Air Force, demonstrated the special attention given to the visit.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state. The leaders of the two countries greeted the members of the official delegations and inspected the guard of honor. Afterward, they held a brief conversation at the airport and proceeded together to the Al Alam Palace.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally welcomed by the Sultan of Oman: fighter jets escorted the plane (video)

How was the President of Uzbekistan welcomed in Oman?

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is visiting the country on a state visit from November 16–17, 2026, at the invitation of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Upon entering Omani airspace, the head of state's plane was escorted by fighter jets of the Sultanate's Air Force. This was part of the solemn protocol ceremony organized for the state visit.

At Muscat Airport, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and high-ranking officials of the Sultanate.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the high-ranking guest. The leaders greeted the representatives of the official delegations and passed by the guard of honor.

After a brief conversation held at the Sultanate's terminal at the airport, the two heads of state traveled together to the Al Alam Palace.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally welcomed by the Sultan of Oman: fighter jets escorted the plane (video)

What is the main purpose of the state visit?

According to the Presidential Press Service, the visit program includes high-level negotiations, meetings with heads of major companies, and other joint events.

The negotiations will focus on taking relations between Uzbekistan and Oman to a new level, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening investment ties.

Cooperation in the fields of agriculture, cultural-humanitarian ties, and tourism is also planned to be developed.

Following the visit, a number of bilateral documents and agreements are expected to be adopted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally welcomed by the Sultan of Oman: fighter jets escorted the plane (video)

New opportunities in Uzbekistan-Oman relations

The Sultanate of Oman is considered one of the important partners for Uzbekistan in the Persian Gulf region. The state visit may create opportunities for expanding ties between business circles, in addition to activating political dialogue between the two countries.

In particular, developing cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, and tourism is of practical importance for both countries.

The focus will now be on what agreements will be reached as a result of the negotiations and planned meetings in Muscat. The main results of the state visit are expected to be reflected in bilateral documents and decisions adopted on cooperation.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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