Is the Amudarya drying up? The Ministry commented on the circulating reports

Reports about the Amudarya River drying up have been circulating on social media. In response to this situation, the Ministry of Water Resources issued an official statement, announcing that the water flow in the river is being maintained.

According to the ministry's data, on October 9, the water level at the Termez hydropost, located at the entry point of the Amudarya into Uzbekistan, was 239 centimeters. This is 27 centimeters higher compared to the same period in 2025.

At the same time, the water discharge at the Kerki hydropost amounted to 499 cubic meters per second. This is 63 cubic meters per second less than in the corresponding period of last year.

In the upper part of the Amudarya basin, at the Nurek reservoir located on the Vakhsh River in Tajikistan, water inflow stands at 408 cubic meters per second, while water release is 320 cubic meters per second. The total volume of water in the reservoir amounts to 10 billion 540 million cubic meters.

The ministry noted that the decrease in water levels and discharge in rivers during September and October is a seasonal hydrological process. Due to the end of the vegetation season, water reserves are being accumulated in reservoirs for the needs of the next season.

The figures provided by the official agency indicate that the water flow in the Amudarya is being maintained. However, a decrease in water discharge at the Kerki hydropost compared to last year was also recorded.