Will the bans be lifted? Regulations on the use of drones in Uzbekistan to be simplified

·42·Uzbekistan
Will the bans be lifted? Regulations on the use of drones in Uzbekistan to be simplified

The system of strict control and restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) that has been in effect in Uzbekistan for many years is being fundamentally revised. The President has given specific instructions to the relevant authorities to relax the regulations on drone usage, implement them widely across various sectors of the economy, and establish local production.

This step aims to create greater freedom and favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, agricultural representatives, and enthusiasts of modern technology.

Existing restrictions: Strict penalties and exceptions

To date, legislation regarding unmanned aerial vehicles in the republic has been based on extremely stringent requirements:

  • Import and storage restrictions: The import, sale, or free use of drones for personal purposes by individuals was completely restricted, with penalties established for violations;

  • Special permits only: The use of unmanned devices was permitted only in a limited capacity by legal entities, government organizations, and those in the agricultural sector who had obtained special licenses and permits.

Expected changes and international experience

Within the framework of the new instructions, serious relaxations are expected in the following key areas:

  • Simplification of legislation: Based on the experience of developed foreign countries, the rules for purchasing, registering, and operating drones will be made as easy as possible;

  • Integration into the economy: Opportunities will be created for the legal and free use of drones in agriculture, construction, logistics, geodesy, environmental monitoring, as well as in tourism and videography;

  • Local production: A local base will be formed in Uzbekistan for the assembly, production, and servicing of unmanned devices and their components.

In the near future, the responsible ministries and departments are expected to submit draft laws containing new legal standards in this area for public discussion.

unmanned aerial vehiclesdronesUzbekistan economytechnological innovations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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