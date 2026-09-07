Which universities in Uzbekistan have the strongest personnel? Quality index of 20 HEIs...

Photo: tuit.uz

The Agency for Quality Assessment of Education has officially presented the results of the "Graduate Quality Index", which covers 20 higher education institutions in Uzbekistan. According to the results of a thorough and unbiased assessment conducted across four main areas, the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan became the absolute leader of the nationwide ranking with a score of 81.5 points. This new index serves as an important guide showing which university personnel possess real practical skills and knowledge in the labor market.

The best by fields: Who is peerless in which sector?

The results of the special assessment by sectors are as follows:

The Conservatory leads the general ranking: The State Conservatory of Uzbekistan, which trains personnel in the field of culture and art, recorded the highest result among all 20 HEIs with 81.5 points;

Webster is first in the socio-humanitarian sphere: Webster University in Tashkent scored 76.3 points and took 1st place in the country in the field of socio-humanitarian education;

Inha leads in applied sciences and IT: In the field of exact and applied sciences, Inha University in Tashkent was recognized as the HEI with the highest quality graduates, scoring 74.2 points;

A sensation from the Termez branch in medicine: Among healthcare and medical HEIs, the Termez branch of the Tashkent State Medical University showed a result of 74 points, recording the highest score in the field.

Structure of the Top 20 and a new criterion for the labor market

The composition of the ranking and its practical significance stand out with the following aspects:

Distribution of HEIs: The Top-20 list included 11 higher education institutions specializing in socio-humanitarian, 5 in applied sciences, 2 in medicine, and 2 in creative and sports fields;

An unbiased guide for employers: The agency noted that this index allows employers to properly select employees based not on diplomas, but on the actual quality of professional training of graduates from a particular HEI;

Healthy competition between educational institutions: Such a transparent ranking system encourages higher education institutions not just to increase the number of students, but to train competitive specialists meeting the demands of the labor market.

In your opinion, does the success and professional skill of a university graduate depend more on the university's reputation or on the student's personal labor and aspirations? As an employer, which higher education institution's graduate would you trust more? Leave your feedback in the comments!