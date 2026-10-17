Tashkent International Fashion Academy to be established — details of the Presidential Decree

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed an important decree "On the establishment of the Tashkent International Fashion Academy," which takes the training system of highly qualified personnel for the light industry, design, and fashion industry to a new level.

The new institution will have the status of a state higher education organization and will operate under the system of the Light Industry Development Agency.

Cooperation with Paris and new educational status

The academy will be formed on the basis of the joint educational program established between the Tashkent Institute of Textile and Light Industry and the Paris International Fashion Academy:

Transfer of students: All students studying in the joint educational program will continue their studies directly at the academy, and graduates will be awarded the diploma of this new academy;

Start of the educational process: Classes will begin from the 2026/2027 academic year, and admission processes will be carried out in the generally established manner;

Personal programs: In addition to joint programs, the academy will independently train personnel for bachelor's and master's degrees based on its own educational programs.

Dual education and privileges for technical school graduates

The decree places great emphasis on integration with production and the continuation of secondary specialized education:

Dual education from the 2027/2028 academic year: Based on orders from enterprises in the textile, garment, knitwear, and leather-footwear sectors, a dual system will be introduced where students both study and undergo practical training directly at the enterprises;

Direct admission to the 3rd year: Graduates who have successfully completed industry technical schools and whose average score is not lower than the established norm will be able to continue their studies from the 3rd year of the bachelor's degree on a paid-contract basis;

National design and state order: Clothing designs for various organizations and special services will be created on the basis of the academy, and the development of new national brands will be established.

400-bed dormitory and infrastructure plan

A specific program was approved to create comfortable living conditions for students:

Public-private partnership: By the end of 2028, a modern student dormitory with 400 places will be built and put into operation for the academy's students;

Temporary accommodation: Until the new dormitory is completed, students transferring from the institute to the academy will use the existing student dormitories of the Textile and Light Industry Institute in the usual manner.

The establishment of this academy will serve to strengthen the national light industry sector with modern designers, couturiers, and international-level specialists.