At a time when Uzbekistan's industry is being modernized at a rapid pace, an unprecedented qualitative shift has taken place in the higher and secondary specialized education system: now theory is no longer taught in isolation from factories and plants, but right in the heart of industrial giants. During his practical visit to Andijan region, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally familiarized himself with the activities of the "Andijan-Huanya" international technical school, specialized in training modern personnel, located in the territory of the "Silk Road" free industrial zone in Andijan district. This major institution, with a total cost of 15 million US dollars built entirely through direct foreign investment, has created 150 new permanent jobs. The campus, spanning a spacious 4-hectare area, has the capacity to accommodate 5,000 students.

The core essence of the institution is to train engineers and operators necessary for the high-tech mechanical engineering, textile, electrical engineering, and microelectronics enterprises in the "Silk Road" industrial zone. The technical school has fully implemented an advanced dual education model: while young people listen to theoretical lectures in classrooms, they master practical skills directly on state-of-the-art digital machinery in neighboring factories and workshops. Having started its operations in June of this year, the institution currently enrolls 210 students; by 2030, annual admissions are planned to reach 1,800, the total number of students will reach 4,000, and the number of educational fields will expand to 20.

So, how will this $15 million educational institution built inside factories put an end to the "graduate — unemployed" problem, how will engineers meeting the demands of Chinese and foreign investors be trained, and how will this experience be spread throughout the republic?

"$15 million, dual education, and 5,000 students": 5 key points of the "Andijan-Huanya" technical school

The most important facts and figures from the new international technical school project:

15 million dollars in full foreign investment: The project was implemented 100% through foreign investments, creating 150 permanent jobs;

Modern campus for 5,000 seats: A massive academic building was constructed on a 4-hectare area; in the next phase, modern laboratories, a dormitory, a canteen, and a sports complex will be erected;

Full integration with the industrial zone: The institution is located directly in the "Silk Road" free industrial zone and will supply specialists for the textile, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering sectors;

German-Chinese dual education model: Students simultaneously learn theory and practice on real industrial lines, transforming into ready specialists while still in college;

Grand goals until 2030: Annual admissions will reach 1,800, the student contingency will reach 4,000, and the number of specialized fields will reach 20.

"Andijan-Huanya" international technical school: Strategic and technical classification of the project

Stages of development and parameters of the new educational institution:

Criteria and parameters Official indicators of the "Andijan-Huanya" technical school Total project cost 15 million US dollars (100% direct foreign investment) Total occupied area 4 hectares Total building capacity Designed for 5,000 students New jobs created 150 permanent teaching and technical jobs Current status (2026) Launched in June, 210 students are enrolled Strategic plan until 2030 Annual admission: 1,800, total students: 4,000 Number of educational fields Will be expanded up to 20 Priority industrial fields Mechanical engineering, textiles, electrical engineering, high-tech equipment Educational methodology Dual education (combination of theory and practice at enterprises) Phase 2 of infrastructure Modern laboratory building, dormitory, sports ground, green park

Expertise on education and industry integration: Why is this model a revolutionary solution for the country's economy?

Conclusions of education system experts and industry analysts:

Ending the "has a graduate diploma, but no experience" problem: The biggest drawback of many vocational schools in Uzbekistan was outdated theoretical knowledge and the lack of modern machine tools; the technical school located inside the industrial zone trains young people from their very first year to work on real robotic and digital conveyors in factories;

Guaranteed personnel for foreign investors: Investors coming to regions like "Silk Road" from China, Turkey, and South Korea often faced difficulties finding qualified operators and engineers; this technical school will turn into a factory supplying personnel "on demand" according to standards required by investors;

Pragmatic approach to career choice: The launch of 20 fields will ensure that the youth of the valley do not go abroad as ordinary manual laborers, but rather emerge as high-paying, internationally certified technical engineers and top-tier specialists, or earn high salaries right here in our homeland;

Complex model of the educational campus: The presence of laboratories and dormitories will create an opportunity to attract talented youth not only from Andijan, but also from neighboring regions (Fergana, Namangan) and even neighboring republics.

The "Andijan-Huanya" technical school, visited by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, demonstrated in practice that the true harmony of education and production is the main foundation of the country's industrial might.

In your opinion, how much will acquiring a profession in such dual-education technical schools in industrial zones, alongside higher education institutions, help high school graduates earn high salaries in the future? Do you support the construction of such technical schools next to major factories in every region? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the future of our country's youth with all your friends!