Saida Mirziyoyeva visits Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (photo)

·47·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva visits Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (photo)

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva closely familiarized herself with the activities of the Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, as well as the educational and scientific processes underway at the higher education institution. Sharing the details of her visit on her official page, Saida Mirziyoyeva specifically emphasized the importance of modern urban planning, ecological sustainability, and the training of forward-thinking personnel in the development of our country's cities.

This visit demonstrated the deep technological and practical changes being implemented at the higher education institution.

Saida Mirziyoyeva visits Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (photo)

Innovations in education: Digitalization and the dual system

Currently, nearly 10,000 young students are studying in 4 main educational fields at this prestigious university. Processes at the university are being fully adapted to modern requirements:

  • Integration of digital technologies: Modern information technologies are being widely introduced into administrative management, training sessions, and research processes at the institution;

  • Development of dual education: Theory and practice are being combined, and students' scientific developments are being transformed into specific commercial projects;

  • Innovation testing ground: The university campus is turning into a space where advanced architectural and engineering solutions are tested, rather than just a place of study.

Saida Mirziyoyeva visits Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (photo)

"Our country's cities will not automatically turn into green spaces"

In a conversation with the university community and industry officials, Saida Mirziyoyeva clearly pointed out the crucial strategic task facing the country's urbanization:

"Our country's cities will not automatically turn into modern and green spaces. To achieve this, it is essential to train a new generation of architects, designers, and engineers who think broadly, put forward unconventional ideas, develop ecologically sustainable architectural and engineering solutions, and are capable of implementing them in practice."

Therefore, the main goal in today's architect training system is not merely to shape building designers, but to form true creative specialists who shape the urban environment taking global environmental challenges into account.

Saida MirziyoyevaTashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineeringdual educationgreen cities
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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