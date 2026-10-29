Germany is inviting young people from Uzbekistan to work

In cooperation with Germany's world-renowned major railway concern, Deutsche Bahn, as well as Uzbekistan's Migration Agency and the Vocational Education Agency, a new promising project for local youth has been announced.

Within the framework of the program, citizens of our country will have the opportunity to undergo 3 years of dual vocational training in Germany in the specialty of "railway technician" and receive a guaranteed income. The modern dual education model provides students with the conditions to simultaneously acquire solid theoretical knowledge and gain real practical work experience at large German enterprises.

Financial conditions and benefits

Candidates accepted into the program will be provided with decent financial incentives throughout the entire study period:

High monthly stipend: During the training period, participants will be paid an amount ranging from 1,400 to 1,560 euros per month;

Paid annual leave: Students will be granted 30 days of official, fully paid annual leave;

Foundation for an international career: Young people who successfully complete the 3-year program will receive a diploma recognized across the European Union and will have the opportunity to secure a high-paying permanent job in Germany.

Main requirements for candidates

To enter the Deutsche Bahn dual education program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old ;

Language proficiency: Fluency in German at at least the B1 level is required;

Certificate requirement: Language proficiency must be confirmed by an appropriate official certificate (Goethe-Zertifikat, ÖSD, or other approved certificates);

Interest in the profession: A high level of enthusiasm for technical fields and mastering modern skills in the railway sector is of great importance.

This project is a unique opportunity for talented young people from Uzbekistan to learn the secrets of modern professions in a leading European country, gain independent living experience, and become competitive specialists on the international stage.