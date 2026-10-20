Beware! 73 product names found to be substandard in Uzbekistan's stores

It was found that 73 product names sold in Uzbekistan's retail stores do not meet the established quality and technical requirements. The Competition Committee reported on this.

As noted, the committee, together with partner organizations, carried out control purchases to check the quality of consumer goods sold at retail outlets. The purchased products were tested in accredited laboratories.

In the first eight months of 2026, a total of 558 products across 60 categories were examined. As a result of the inspections, it was revealed that 73 of them do not comply with current regulatory and technical requirements.

Regarding the identified shortcomings, materials have been sent to the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation and the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health to take appropriate measures, as well as to consider the issue of withdrawing non-compliant goods from store shelves.

The Competition Committee stated that control measures will be continued in order to protect consumer rights and health.

It is worth noting that the official report did not specify the exact names and manufacturing brands of the products found to be substandard. Therefore, there is currently no basis to claim that any specific product or brand fails to meet the requirements.