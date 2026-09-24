At a time when bloody wars, geopolitical divisions, and economic turmoil are intensifying in various corners of our planet today, the value of tranquility and national solidarity in Uzbekistan is manifesting itself more brightly than ever before. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev drew everyone's attention with unexpected, open, and truly heartfelt admissions during a meeting held with active figures, intellectuals, and neighborhood officials of the Andijan region.

During his visit, the head of state specially recalled a brief yet philosophically rich dialogue he had with one of the local elders: «If you ask me how much I slept, sleeping well in Andijan at night is great, the air is wonderful, but thoughts weigh on me — sleep was short! Why? Because there are many issues in Andijan, a lot of work to be done. Just yesterday, an elder said a very correct thing: "There is a peaceful country in a troubled world — and that is Uzbekistan!", he said. I was very glad to hear these words. This person is completely removed from politics, but he spoke what was in his heart!».

The President's sleepless nights for the development of the regions and the sincere appreciation of our country's peace by ordinary citizens sparked a wide resonance on social networks. Well, what great life truth is embodied in this opinion of an elder far from politics, what heavy responsibility lies behind preserving peace in a troubled world, and why do the problems of Andijan prevent the Head of State from sleeping?

«A Sleepless Night, the Elder’s Truth, and the Price of Stability»: 5 Key Points of the President’s Speech

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's most touching and important thoughts expressed at the meeting in Andijan:

«A Peaceful Space in a Troubled World»: The impartial assessment given by an elder from Andijan that Uzbekistan is an island of peace against the background of global conflicts deeply moved the President;

Sincere and Free from Politics Recognition: The Head of State particularly emphasized that these words were not an official report, but a pure truth coming from the heart of an ordinary citizen;

Responsibility and Sleepless Nights: Shavkat Mirziyoyev openly admitted that although the air in Andijan is pure, sleep was short at night due to the population's problems and the numerous issues that need to be resolved;

Peace is the Supreme Blessing: At a time when conflicts are flaring up on a global scale, the strategic value of tranquility and social harmony in our country was demonstrated once again;

Live Dialogue with the People: A leader making decisions by directly listening to people's pain in the fields, streets, and neighborhoods is becoming the main criterion of the new governance system.

Modern Geopolitical Environment and Uzbekistan: Comparison of Global Instability and National Tranquility

Analysis of the general situation in the world and the factors of sustainable development in our country:

Criteria and Directions State of the Troubled Global Space Today's Reality in Uzbekistan Military-Political Situation Regional wars, arms race, and devastation Sustainable peace, military security, and neutral diplomacy International Relations Division into blocs, sanctions, and mutual distrust Openness, good-neighborliness, and equal dialogue with everyone Internal Social Mood Fear, humanitarian crises, and anxiety Confidence in tomorrow, stable life, and the spirit of creation Leadership's Main Focus Military expenditures and political struggles Population employment, education, industry, and solving problems People's Attitude towards Peace Living under the threat of losing peace High gratitude expressed as «A peaceful country in a troubled world»

Socio-Philosophical and Political Expertise: Why Are the Elder’s Words and the President’s Sleeplessness Connected?

Analytical conclusions of political scientists, public figures, and sociologists:

«The People's Assessment is the Highest Assessment»: The fact that an ordinary person, far from politics and geopolitical analysis, looks at the state of the world and says: «We are in a peaceful country», is the biggest indicator showing the correctness of state policy; this is the most impartial assessment given by the people to the stability maintained in this complex era;

«Peace Does Not Come By Itself»: The President's words «thoughts weigh on me, there are many issues in Andijan, sleep was short» mean that peace and prosperity are ensured at the cost of tireless labor, difficult decisions, and absorbing every citizen's problem; where economic problems are not solved, peace will not last long either, which is why the leader's main concern is to lift the economy;

The Art of Maintaining Balance in Complex Geopolitics: Today, Uzbekistan is pursuing an independent policy without interfering in the confrontation of major powers, aiming solely at its national interests and the peace of its people; it is precisely this balance that protects the country from global storms;

The Factor of Solidarity Between the People and the Leader: The President's genuine joy at an ordinary elder's thought and his proud recollection of it from high tribunes demonstrates the strength of the bonds of sincere trust between the state and society.

This open heart-to-heart expression by Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Andijan once again reminded us that national peace and tranquility are a great blessing and that guarding it like the apple of our eye is our sacred duty.

In your opinion, how should we — ordinary citizens — contribute to preserving peace and tranquility in Uzbekistan during today's complex era of wars and tensions? How do you view the President's sincere thoughts in Andijan and the elder's words about a «peaceful country»? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this moving article praising peace — the greatest blessing in our country — with all our compatriots!