Uzbekistan achieves major success in the "Global Peace Index 2026"

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), an influential organization assessing global security and stability levels, has officially published the results of its latest annual report, the "Global Peace Index (GPI) 2026." At a time when the overall peacefulness indicator across the planet has been deteriorating for 12 consecutive years, Uzbekistan has significantly strengthened its position, rising to 37th place globally and officially reaffirming its status as the most peaceful and secure state in Central Asia.

The Central Asian Top Five: Uzbekistan is the regional leader

All five states in the region demonstrated positive security indicators, placing them in the "high state of peace" group, with three countries entering the global top 50:

Uzbekistan — 37th place (1.726 points): Our country recorded the best result in the region and significantly improved its position compared to last year;

Kazakhstan — 44th place (1.771 points): The region's second-largest economy also improved its indicators, firmly securing a spot in the top 50;

Tajikistan — 47th place (1.799 points): The neighboring republic secured a place among the top 50 countries;

Kyrgyzstan — 61st place (1.853 points): Assessed stably around the 60s;

Turkmenistan — 66th place (1.903 points): Occupied the last position among the regional states.

It is noteworthy that over the past year, only Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the region managed to improve their scores and climb to higher positions.

Alarming global trends: Who is the most peaceful and who is at the bottom?

The global geopolitical situation is becoming more volatile by the year, with international unrest intensifying:

12-year decline: This year, the average global score worsened by another 0.7 percent — international experts note that violence and conflicts across the planet are taking on a chronic nature;

Iceland's 19-year hegemony: Iceland was once again recognized as the most peaceful country in the world (1.161 points) — this country has not relinquished the number one spot in the ranking for 19 consecutive years;

The top three: Following Iceland, New Zealand and Switzerland took places among the leaders;

List outsider: Out of a total of 163 countries in the ranking, the very last 163rd place was occupied by Russia amid ongoing military actions and sanction pressures (3.367 points).

A global sensation for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Ranking analysts drew special attention to a unique regional phenomenon:

The only region to record growth: Among the eight geopolitical regions of the world covered by the "Global Peace Index," only Eastern Europe and Central Asia saw a positive change in average levels of peacefulness and security;

The effect of stable domestic policy: Uzbekistan's rise to 37th place was primarily driven by the strength of public order in the country, controlled crime rates, the absence of internal conflicts, and the establishment of a good-neighborly foreign policy in Central Asia.

In your opinion, how will Uzbekistan's rise to 37th place in the international security and peace ranking affect the country's attractiveness in foreign investment and tourism? How much do you feel this security and stability in your daily life? Leave your thoughts in the comments!