Uzbekistan and the US to strengthen cooperation on nuclear safety

·19·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and the US to strengthen cooperation on nuclear safety

Uzbekistan and the US are taking cooperation in the field of radiation and nuclear safety to a new level. The regulatory authorities of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding.

The document covers areas ranging from licensing and inspection work to preparedness for potential nuclear accidents, improvement of the regulatory framework, and advanced training for specialists.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the Uzbek delegation's participation in the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

US-Uzbekistan nuclear safety memorandumCommittee for IndustrialRadiation and Nuclear SafetyNuclear Regulatory Commission70th General Conference
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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