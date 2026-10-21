It is reported that bus waiting times have decreased in Tashkent

Buses in Tashkent are arriving in an average of 8–10 minutes. This was announced by Mamanbiy Omarov, First Deputy Minister of Transport.

According to him, public transport frequency varies depending on the routes. While buses operate every 6–8 minutes on some of the most heavily used passenger routes, waiting times reach up to 12–14 minutes on other routes.

Omarov noted that while passengers previously had to wait 20–30 minutes for a bus to arrive, such long waiting periods are now a thing of the past.

At the same time, the service intervals are not uniform across all routes. Therefore, passenger waiting times may vary depending on the chosen route and the bus schedule.