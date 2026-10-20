A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars

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A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars

A major new participant is emerging in Uzbekistan's passenger transport and online taxi services market, creating a strong competitive environment. One of China's largest companies is preparing to enter our country's taxi market directly.

First Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov officially announced this. This project aims to improve the quality of urban public transport and taxi services, as well as to strengthen market competition.

Main details of the project: 5 thousand cars and a new mobile platform

According to the ministry representative, the foreign investor is entering the country's market with a large-scale investment package:

  • Large vehicle fleet: The Chinese company plans to bring a total of 5,000 new cars designed for passenger transport into Uzbekistan;

  • Own digital ecosystem: The company will not simply join existing aggregators as a partner, but will launch a separate, modern taxi hailing mobile application under its own brand;

  • Scale of service: The upcoming import of the vehicle fleet will serve to reduce waiting times in cities and introduce modern transport standards.

Market competition and expected conveniences for passengers

The appearance of a major player on this scale is expected to have a significant impact on Uzbekistan's taxi industry:

  • Natural anti-monopoly competition: The emergence of 5,000 new cars and an independent app will sharply intensify competition among the leading aggregators currently dominating the local market;

  • Prices and service quality: Under healthy competitive conditions, tariffs for passengers may become more affordable, while conditions created for drivers and the quality of service can improve significantly;

  • New jobs: The deployment of thousands of new vehicles will create new, stable sources of income for local residents.

The entry of the Chinese company into Uzbekistan's transport infrastructure is expected to be one of the major events in the digital transformation of urban transport in the coming months.

Chinese companyMamanbiy OmarovUzbekistan taxi marketpassenger transport
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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