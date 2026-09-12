Up to 2,500 sums: Official explanation regarding the price increase of public transport in Tashkent

·66·Uzbekistan
Up to 2,500 sums: Official explanation regarding the price increase of public transport in Tashkent

An anticipated and important piece of news has been announced for millions of public transport passengers in Tashkent. The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan has provided an official and detailed explanation regarding the draft document submitted for public discussion on revising bus and metro fare prices in the capital. According to the proposed draft, starting from October 1, the price of a single-trip electronic payment is planned to be increased from 1,700 sums to 2,500 sums. At the same time, the cash payment amount is planned to remain unchanged, while new convenient season passes and transfer tariffs are to be introduced for regular commuters. So, what factors did the Ministry of Transport cite to justify the necessity of raising fares, what changes have occurred in the rolling stock and intervals, and how can citizens influence this decision until September 19?

New tariffs proposed from October 1: What will change?

The draft regulatory legal document submitted for public discussion sets out the following price indicators:

  • Electronic payment price: It is proposed to increase the electronic payment price for buses and the metro via bank or transport cards from the current 1,700 sums to 2,500 sums;

  • Cash payment: The amount for a single-trip payment made in cash inside the cabin or at ticket offices will remain unchanged at 3,000 sums;

  • Luggage transport fee: The fee for transporting passenger luggage on public transport is expected to be set at 4,000 sums;

  • New passes and transfers: To protect the interests of regular daily commuters, special new subscription tariffs and a separate convenient system for transferring between modes of transport (peresadka) will be offered.

“Current tariff does not cover expenses”: Why is the ministry raising the price?

Experts from the Ministry of Transport disclosed the economic and infrastructural reasons for this step:

  • Enormous burden on the budget: The current tariff of 1,700 sums covers only a certain part of the carrier companies' expenses, while the main financial difference and losses continue to be covered from the state budget;

  • Twofold growth of the rolling stock: In recent years, the capital's public transport fleet has been radically updated, with the number of buses increasing almost twofold, approaching 1,900;

  • Twofold reduction in intervals: Passenger waiting times at bus stops on routes have significantly decreased from an average of 30 minutes to 15 minutes;

  • Requirement to maintain quality: The need has arisen to adjust tariffs to real costs in order to stably maintain technical service, fuel, and power supply for new buses, electric buses, and metro carriages.

The decision is not final yet: Submit your proposals by September 19!

These changes are not yet an approved decision, but an official draft at the discussion stage:

  • Open discussion portal: The draft document has been posted on the portal for discussing draft regulatory legal documents in order to study the opinions and proposals of citizens;

  • Civic stance until September 19: Every citizen can freely send their proposals, objections, and comments through the portal until September 19;

  • Final decision after discussions: The ministry strictly emphasized that no final decision will be made until the public discussion is fully completed and the opinions of the population are taken into account.

In turn, the development of the capital's infrastructure and the improvement of transport quality also necessitate a balance of prices. Now, how this draft will be adopted directly depends on public activity and well-founded proposals submitted.

In your opinion, how much will raising the electronic payment price for buses and the metro to 2,500 sums in Tashkent affect the family budget? Has the quality and frequency of public transport in the capital improved enough to justify the fare increase? Leave your comments in the comments section and share this crucial analysis, so vital for the city's residents, with your loved ones!

ТошкентЎзбекистон Транспорт вазирлигижамоат транспорти тарифлариэлектрон тўлов
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new “ToshTech” University — the President's important call!Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new “ToshTech” University — the President's important call!Today, 14:30Divorce procedure may change: some families will not be given a reconciliation periodDivorce procedure may change: some families will not be given a reconciliation periodToday, 08:41Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issuedTemperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issuedToday, 07:05No reconciliation period may be granted in divorces: new grounds are being proposedNo reconciliation period may be granted in divorces: new grounds are being proposedYesterday, 21:09Meat imports in Uzbekistan surge sharply: what are the market prices?Meat imports in Uzbekistan surge sharply: what are the market prices?Yesterday, 17:26New rule to be introduced for marriage under the age of 18New rule to be introduced for marriage under the age of 18Yesterday, 17:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices