Up to 2,500 sums: Official explanation regarding the price increase of public transport in Tashkent

An anticipated and important piece of news has been announced for millions of public transport passengers in Tashkent. The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan has provided an official and detailed explanation regarding the draft document submitted for public discussion on revising bus and metro fare prices in the capital. According to the proposed draft, starting from October 1, the price of a single-trip electronic payment is planned to be increased from 1,700 sums to 2,500 sums. At the same time, the cash payment amount is planned to remain unchanged, while new convenient season passes and transfer tariffs are to be introduced for regular commuters. So, what factors did the Ministry of Transport cite to justify the necessity of raising fares, what changes have occurred in the rolling stock and intervals, and how can citizens influence this decision until September 19?

New tariffs proposed from October 1: What will change?

The draft regulatory legal document submitted for public discussion sets out the following price indicators:

Electronic payment price: It is proposed to increase the electronic payment price for buses and the metro via bank or transport cards from the current 1,700 sums to 2,500 sums ;

Cash payment: The amount for a single-trip payment made in cash inside the cabin or at ticket offices will remain unchanged at 3,000 sums ;

Luggage transport fee: The fee for transporting passenger luggage on public transport is expected to be set at 4,000 sums ;

New passes and transfers: To protect the interests of regular daily commuters, special new subscription tariffs and a separate convenient system for transferring between modes of transport (peresadka) will be offered.

“Current tariff does not cover expenses”: Why is the ministry raising the price?

Experts from the Ministry of Transport disclosed the economic and infrastructural reasons for this step:

Enormous burden on the budget: The current tariff of 1,700 sums covers only a certain part of the carrier companies' expenses, while the main financial difference and losses continue to be covered from the state budget;

Twofold growth of the rolling stock: In recent years, the capital's public transport fleet has been radically updated, with the number of buses increasing almost twofold, approaching 1,900;

Twofold reduction in intervals: Passenger waiting times at bus stops on routes have significantly decreased from an average of 30 minutes to 15 minutes ;

Requirement to maintain quality: The need has arisen to adjust tariffs to real costs in order to stably maintain technical service, fuel, and power supply for new buses, electric buses, and metro carriages.

The decision is not final yet: Submit your proposals by September 19!

These changes are not yet an approved decision, but an official draft at the discussion stage:

Open discussion portal: The draft document has been posted on the portal for discussing draft regulatory legal documents in order to study the opinions and proposals of citizens;

Civic stance until September 19: Every citizen can freely send their proposals, objections, and comments through the portal until September 19;

Final decision after discussions: The ministry strictly emphasized that no final decision will be made until the public discussion is fully completed and the opinions of the population are taken into account.

In turn, the development of the capital's infrastructure and the improvement of transport quality also necessitate a balance of prices. Now, how this draft will be adopted directly depends on public activity and well-founded proposals submitted.

In your opinion, how much will raising the electronic payment price for buses and the metro to 2,500 sums in Tashkent affect the family budget? Has the quality and frequency of public transport in the capital improved enough to justify the fare increase? Leave your comments in the comments section and share this crucial analysis, so vital for the city's residents, with your loved ones!