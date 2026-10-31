When will five-car trains start running on the Tashkent Metro?

New measures have been established in Tashkent to reduce congestion and overcrowding in public transport. Metro trains will now be expanded to five cars, service on certain bus routes will be increased, and evening schedules may be extended. This was determined by the decision of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies on October 30, 2026.

Metro trains will consist of five cars

In accordance with the decision, the Tashkent Metro must develop measures to form five-car trains and reduce headways on the Chilonzor, Uzbekistan, Yunusobod, and above-ground circle lines by November 20.

Special attention will be paid to peak passenger hours. Specifically, the periods from 07:30 to 09:30 in the morning, 12:00 to 14:00 during the day, and 17:00 to 19:30 in the evening have been designated as peak periods.

Bus intervals will be reduced to 3–5 minutes

To improve the quality of public transport services, plans are in place to increase bus frequency. Starting November 15, measures will be developed to deploy additional buses on major routes during morning and evening peak hours.

As a result, it is expected that bus intervals on certain routes will be reduced to 3–5 minutes.

Furthermore, it is recommended that high-capacity, articulated buses be introduced on 25 high-traffic routes by December 20. Priority will be given to major routes in the Uchtepa, Mirobod, Sergeli, and Yangihayot districts.

Bus service on 20 routes may be extended until late at night

Another important innovation in the decision is the consideration of extending operating hours until 23:00 on 20 bus routes.

This list includes bus routes No. 1, 14, 18, 21, 24, 28, 38, 44, 46, 51, 58, 67, 72, 85, 93, 98, 115, 118, 131, and 147.

On these routes, it is planned that evening bus intervals will not exceed 15–20 minutes, and schedules will be published at stops and on special digital applications. A study of this feasibility has been ordered by December 1.

Control on bus lanes will be strengthened

Starting November 1, monitoring and raids against traffic violations by private vehicles in lanes designated for public transport (marked with "A") will be intensified.

Additionally, by December 15, the task has been set to install cameras on the front of buses to automatically record traffic violations and connect them to the unified database of the Traffic Safety Department.

Drivers will also be required to deploy ramps for passengers with disabilities. Disciplinary measures may be applied to drivers who fail to comply with this requirement.