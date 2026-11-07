Temperatures to drop to -7 degrees: Restrictions on gas stations possible due to cold weather

·1·Uzbekistan
Temperatures to drop to -7 degrees: Restrictions on gas stations possible due to cold weather

Due to a sharp change in weather, precipitation, and nighttime frosts expected across the republic starting early next week, the Ministry of Energy has warned that temporary restrictions may be imposed on the operation of methane gas stations (CNG stations).

According to data provided by "Uzhydromet", rain is expected across Uzbekistan from November 9–11, with snow forecast for northern and mountainous regions. Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as -7°C at night in the north, and down to -1…-2°C in some other regions.

Priority for the population and social sector: How will stations be restricted?

The Ministry of Energy reiterated the mechanisms for prioritizing existing gas resources for the needs of the population during cold days:

  • Priority facilities: The main priority in natural gas supply is given to households, schools, preschool educational organizations, hospitals, and other social institutions;

  • Temporary schedules: If the weather turns cold and pressure in gas pipelines drops, the operations of seasonal consumers, specifically compressed natural gas (CNG) stations for vehicles, may be restricted;

  • Advance notification: Restrictions will be introduced based on special schedules agreed upon with regional and city administrations, and drivers and entrepreneurs will be notified in advance.

Which numbers to call in case of emergencies?

The Ministry has provided the following 24/7 contact networks for reporting interruptions or malfunctions in electricity and gas supply:

  • 1104 — for issues regarding gas pressure and general supply;

  • 104 — for the gas emergency dispatch service;

  • 1154 — for power outages and electrical grid malfunctions;

  • +998 71 208-10-15 — the "Energoinspeksiya" hotline for reporting illegal use of energy resources or unauthorized connections.

Protection from carbon monoxide and safety: Important recommendations

As the heating season enters its active phase, officials are urging strict adherence to safety and energy-saving measures:

  1. Inspection of chimneys and equipment: Re-check the cleanliness and functionality of heating boilers, gas equipment, as well as chimneys and ventilation systems in your home;

  2. Avoid using gas stoves: Never leave kitchen gas stoves on to heat a room — this causes poisoning from carbon monoxide, the "invisible killer";

  3. Do not overload the electrical grid: Do not connect multiple high-power heaters to a single extension cord (power strip) and do not leave heaters unattended while they are on;

  4. Habit of saving: Turning off lights in unused rooms and retaining heat in the house both protect the family budget and ease the load on the general energy system.

Ministry of EnergyUzhydrometCNG stationsnatural gas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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