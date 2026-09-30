Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to increase by 47 percent

·36·Uzbekistan
Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to increase by 47 percent

New tariffs are being introduced for public transport users in Tashkent city. Starting from October 1, 2026, the single-ride fare paid via electronic payment in the capital's buses and metro will increase from 1,700 UZS to 2,500 UZS. This represents an increase of nearly 47 percent compared to the current tariff. Meanwhile, the cash payment fare will remain at 3,000 UZS.

The new tariffs have been approved by the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies and apply equally to bus and metro rides. At the same czasu, discounted tariffs for transferring transport within one hour will be retained for passengers using transport cards.

Transferring transport within one hour will be cheaper

In the new system, 2,500 UZS is paid for the first ride. If a passenger transfers to another bus within 60 minutes after the first trip using a transport card, they will pay 1,500 UZS for the second ride. No additional fee will be charged for the third and subsequent bus rides within this time frame.

This discounted system also applies when using buses and the metro together. In this case, the first ride costs 2,500 UZS, and subsequent transport transfers cost 1,500 UZS in accordance with the established procedure.

The metro can only be used once within the one-hour tariff framework. If a passenger uses the metro service again, a new 60-minute calculation starts from the beginning.

New tariffs for transport cards

The new decision also establishes a number of tariff plans for passengers who regularly use transport cards.

For bus-only use, the one-day tariff is set at 11,500 UZS, and the 30-day tariff at 250,000 UZS. Tariffs allowing joint use of buses and the metro are 13,500 UZS for a one-day payment and 345,000 UZS for a 30-day tariff.

Special packages corresponding to the number of rides will also be introduced for passengers who do not use transport constantly. Specifically, 10 trips cost 19,000 UZS, 20 trips cost 38,500 UZS, and 30 trips cost 57,500 UZS.

50 percent discount for certain categories

The new tariffs also provide privileges for pupils, students, pensioners, and persons with disabilities.

Passengers in these categories can enjoy a 50 percent discount on the established price when purchasing transport card tariff plans. Existing privileges will also remain for persons who have the right to use public transport free of charge in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Thus, starting from October 1, the single fare via electronic payment in Tashkent will be 2,500 UZS, and cash payment will be 3,000 UZS. For transferring transport within one hour, passengers will retain the discounted ride of 1,500 UZS and the opportunity to ride free on subsequent trips.

As a reminder, the issue of new tariffs was previously put up for discussion as a draft. During that process, the Ministry of Transport stated that along with tariff changes, service quality requirements for carriers, including the regularity of trips and the condition of vehicles, must also be taken into account. Subsequently, the Tashkent City Council approved the new tariffs.

TashkentTransport tariffsMinistry of TransportTashkent City Council
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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