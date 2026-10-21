It is planned to turn 25 reservoirs into tourist destinations in Uzbekistan

·73·Uzbekistan
It is planned to turn 25 reservoirs into tourist destinations in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, with the aim of expanding tourism potential, it is planned to convert another 25 reservoirs into tourist destinations. Currently, services for tourists have already been established at five reservoirs in the country.

To attract business representatives to the new tourist zones, it is proposed to grant a number of benefits to entrepreneurs. In particular, it is envisaged to reduce land and property taxes by half until October 2029, as well as to provide customs privileges when importing safety equipment.

However, special attention will be paid to safety issues when organizing tourism services at reservoirs. Specifically, services will be required to undergo mandatory certification, and entrepreneurs must conclude agreements with professional rescuers.

These measures are aimed at increasing the tourist attractiveness of reservoirs, attracting private investment, and ensuring the safety of vacationers.

turning reservoirs into tourist destinationstourism potentialtourist attractiveness of reservoirspromoting reservoirs for investors
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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