Bukhara, one of Uzbekistan's ancient cities, may rise even higher on the international tourism map. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, exchanged views on this very direction with Vladislav Doronin, Chairman of the world-renowned hotel and resort chain Aman Group, and Pavel Tyo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Capital Group.

This meeting brought to the agenda discussions about the possibilities of harmonizing Bukhara's rich historical heritage with modern, high-end tourism services. However, no specific agreement on the construction of a new hotel or resort in the city has been announced yet.

What initiative did Saida Mirziyoyeva put forward?

As Saida Mirziyoyeva announced on her Telegram channel, issues regarding the development of the tourism sector in Bukhara were discussed at the meeting.

She specifically emphasized the importance of a careful approach to historical heritage when collaborating with international brands.

"We are open to partnerships with international brands that treat historical heritage with care. There is no doubt that such initiatives will take our country's tourism potential to a new level," wrote Saida Mirziyoyeva.

There is an important aspect to this statement: it is not just about building new hotels or increasing the number of tourists. The main goal is to transform Bukhara into a high-level international tourism destination while preserving its historical identity.

Why is the meeting with Aman Group noteworthy?

Aman Group is considered one of the most prestigious luxury hotel and resort brands in the world. In its projects, the company strives to consider not only luxurious conditions but also the natural environment, architectural features, and cultural uniqueness of the location.

For this reason, a potential partnership between this brand and a city with a centuries-old history like Bukhara attracts special interest.

In Bukhara, historical monuments, ancient neighborhoods, traditional crafts, and examples of national architecture constitute a rich heritage that is of great interest to tourists. The appearance of an international-level hotel brand in such an environment could serve to increase the city's tourist appeal.

What does this mean for Bukhara's tourism?

If negotiations turn into concrete investment projects in the future, this could create several important opportunities for Bukhara:

International tourist flow: prestigious brands can help promote the city more widely in the global high-end tourism market.

New jobs: the development of hotel and service infrastructure will create new employment opportunities for the local population.

Quality of services: the introduction of international standards could have a positive impact on the level of services in the tourism sector.

Preservation of cultural heritage: projects that approach the historical environment with respect can serve to preserve Bukhara's unique character.

However, it is important that the protection of historical monuments and the ancient urban environment remains the top priority when implementing such initiatives.

What could the tourist future of Bukhara look like?

For centuries, Bukhara has been one of the centers of trade, science, culture, and architecture. Today, connecting its historical wealth with modern tourism opportunities is becoming one of the important directions for strengthening the country's position in the international tourism market.

Saida Mirziyoyeva's meeting with the heads of Aman Group and Capital Group is also noteworthy from this point of view. So far, no information has been provided about the practical results of this dialogue. Nevertheless, it is significant that major investors are paying attention to Bukhara's potential as an international tourism center.

Most importantly, whatever projects are implemented in the future, they must not harm the historical spirit and unique architectural appearance of Bukhara. After all, the city's greatest wealth is its history, which has been preserved for centuries.