What kind of weather will be observed in Uzbekistan during the week?

In Uzbekistan, mainly dry and relatively warm weather is expected throughout the current working week. Temperature indicators will remain around the climatic norm typical for the season. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to forecasters, at the beginning of the week, the air temperature in the republic will be 5–10 degrees Celsius at night and 20–25 degrees Celsius during the day.

By the end of the week, a slight decrease in temperature is expected. It is forecasted to be 3–8 degrees Celsius at night and 17–22 degrees Celsius during the day. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

Also, no precipitation is expected in Tashkent during the week. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 3–8 m/s. On October 19–20 of this year, daytime air temperatures will reach 23–25 degrees, dropping to 20–22 degrees on October 21–22. Tomorrow night, heading into October 20, the temperature will be around 10–12 degrees Celsius, but by October 22 of this year, it will drop to 6–8 degrees Celsius.