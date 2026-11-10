Symbolic key handed over: Tashkent to become the tourism capital of the Turkic world in 2027

·37·Uzbekistan
Symbolic key handed over: Tashkent to become the tourism capital of the Turkic world in 2027

The capital of Uzbekistan, the city of Tashkent, has officially received the status of Tourism Capital of the Turkic World in 2027.

On November 7, 2026, the ceremony for handing over this prestigious relay took place during the closing ceremony of the "Korkut Ata" International Film Festival held in Istanbul, Turkey. The Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, solemnly presented the special key, which symbolizes the status, to the Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Akkulov, on behalf of the city of Ankara.

Historical status and international recognition

High-ranking guests attending the ceremony highly praised Uzbekistan's role in Turkic civilization and its tourism potential:

  • High praise from the Turkish Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy sincerely congratulated the people and government of Uzbekistan on the new status, specifically noting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, architectural monuments, and immense tourism potential;

  • Invitation to the Turkic world: In turn, Abdulaziz Akkulov invited the residents and official representatives of brotherly Turkic states to visit Tashkent in 2027, and also encouraged renowned filmmakers to reflect Uzbekistan's beautiful cities, historical monuments, and unique nature in their creative works.

Key details regarding Tashkent's 2027 tourism capital status

Indicator / Direction

Official information

Significance of the event

Status granted

Tourism Capital of the Turkic World — 2027

Strengthening the regional tourism brand

Date and place of symbolic key handover

November 7, 2026, Istanbul (Turkey)

During the closing of the "Korkut Ata" Film Festival

Party handing over the relay

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey)

Symbolic relay received from the city of Ankara

Party receiving the status

Abdulaziz Akkulov (Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan)

Launching the 2027 event program

What awaits Tashkent in 2027?

The selection of Tashkent as the tourism capital of the Turkic world for 2027 will allow the city to attract millions of foreign guests and host a series of international summits, tourism forums, national handicraft exhibitions, and cultural festivals. This status will serve to elevate the capital's tourism prestige on the international stage to an even higher level.

TashkentOrganization of Turkic StatesTourism CommitteeKorkut Ata Film Festival
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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