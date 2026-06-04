Elon Musk Could Become the World's First Trillionaire

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Elon Musk Could Become the World's First Trillionaire

Shares of SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, were valued at $1.75 trillion ahead of their public offering. If the shares are sold at this price, Musk could become the world's first trillionaire. This was reported in documents submitted by the company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It is noted that the initial price of SpaceX shares was set at $135. If sold at this price, the company's total value could reach $1.75 trillion, which is higher than the previous valuation of $1.25 trillion.

According to reports, SpaceX's IPO process is expected to begin on June 12 on the Nasdaq exchange. The company plans to raise $75 billion, which could make it one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history.

Experts say that pre-announcing such a share price is a rare occurrence. If the price of $135 or higher is confirmed, SpaceX could join the ranks of the world's most valuable companies.

In this scenario, the wealth of Elon Musk, who owns a large portion of the company's shares, could increase sharply, theoretically making him the world's first trillionaire.

However, analysts emphasize that such an outcome is not guaranteed. Although SpaceX currently generates $18.6 billion in revenue, it ended the year with a loss of $4.9 billion. In the first quarter of 2026, the loss amounted to $4.3 billion.

Currently, SpaceX's assets are valued at $102 billion, while its debt stands at $60.5 billion. At the same time, the company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, internet satellites, and data centers, in addition to its space projects.

Elon MuskSpaceXUSASECNasdaq
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Aziza Shukhratova
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